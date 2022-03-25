Home Business Wire EchoNous Wins 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award
EchoNous Wins 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

REDMOND, Wash. & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EchoNous, the leader in portable AI-guided ultrasound tools and software, announced today that the Business Intelligence Group named EchnoNous a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.

EchoNous has developed Kosmos, the most advanced, ultra-portable, AI-guided point- of-care-ultrasound (POCUS) device rivaling cart-based ultrasound image quality, enabling high-resolution imaging and diagnosis in the hospital, physician’s office, clinic or remote locations. It is the first AI-driven POCUS tool to combine diagnostic-quality heart, lung, and abdominal scans in a handheld device with CW and PW Doppler, ECG, and Digital auscultation. The advanced AI capabilities not only impact the democratization of ultrasound, but also have a significant impact on workflow and efficiencies within the POCUS and mainstream ultrasound communities.

“Early on, our development team saw immense potential for AI in bedside ultrasound, both as a guide for better imaging as well as a way to quickly confirm doctors’ assessments in critical care scenarios,” said Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “We’ve had a deep focus on building valuable AI into our Kosmos device, with an eye on elevating the quality and efficiency of medical diagnostics tools. We’re so honored that the Business Intelligence Group has chosen to recognize us for those efforts.”

About EchoNous

Founded in 2016, EchoNous develops industry-leading, intelligent POCUS tools that help medical professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Its flagship device, Kosmos, offers diagnostic-quality heart, lung, and abdominal scans in a handheld tool. The product offers ultrasound, ECG, color pulsed-wave and continuous-wave Doppler capabilities, acts as a digital stethoscope, and provides AI-guided cardiac scanning – an industry first in a single device. Learn more at www.echonous.com.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Heath Fradkoff, Ward 6 Marketing, heath@ward6marketing.com

