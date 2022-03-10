EchoNous Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Leading developer of AI-guided ultrasound technology joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EchoNous, the leader in portable AI-guided ultrasound tools and software, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. This year’s honorees are businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

“Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies is widely considered to be an astute view of the companies, brands, and technologies that are shaping society for the better. We’re honored to be among its prestigious winners, past and present,” said Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “Our team at EchoNous has worked tirelessly to develop the industry’s leading handheld, AI-guided, diagnostic-quality ultrasound device; with many firsts in our category. Our overarching goal is to democritize ultrasound and improve healthcare outcomes all over the world, and it’s wonderful to be recognized for our work and successes.”

Taken together, Kosmos’ superior imaging quality, mobility, affordability, and advanced feature sets have the potential to significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Kosmos rivals cart-based ultrasound image quality; enabling high-resolution imaging and functionality to provide diagnosis at bedside in hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, or remote locations. It is the first AI-driven POCUS tool to combine diagnostic-quality heart, lung, and abdominal scans in a handheld device with CW and PW Doppler, ECG, and Digital auscultation. Last year, EchoNous expanded the device’s capabilities with the addition of Lexsa, a 128-channel linear probe designed specifically for the Kosmos platform.

As part of their mission to democratize ultrasound, EchoNous has also focused heavily on tools for medical education. In April of 2021, the company launched Kosmos Universal Platform (UP), a specialized software platform that helps educators streamline and automate the process of teaching POCUS, specifically ultrasound scanning. Kosmos UP assists educator faculty to help their students master using ultrasound, relying on modern-day algorithms and workflow related software. Designed by ultrasound expert educators, Kosmos UP enables medical students to build ultrasound skills more efficiently. The platform manages educational workflow, reduces grading time, and streamlines feedback for the students as well as facilitating research – helping prepare students for clinical environments that increasingly require ultrasound proficiency.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi-day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here.

Founded in 2016, EchoNous develops industry-leading, intelligent POCUS tools that help medical professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Its flagship device, Kosmos, offers diagnostic-quality heart, lung, and abdominal scans in a handheld tool. The product offers ultrasound, ECG, color pulsed-wave and continuous-wave Doppler capabilities, acts as a digital stethoscope, and provides AI-guided cardiac scanning – an industry first in a single device. Learn more at www.echonous.com.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

