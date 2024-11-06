EchoMark Announces Integration with Microsoft Purview to Address Information Theft from Insiders

AI-powered invisible watermarking now available within Microsoft Purview, offering enhanced control and protection against information leaks

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—EchoMark, the first AI-powered invisible forensic watermarking solution to combat internal information theft, today announced its integration with Microsoft Purview, a unified platform that helps organizations better govern, protect, and manage their data. This landmark integration combines the comprehensive power of Microsoft Purview with EchoMark’s innovative capabilities to guard against insider leaks or information theft, including unauthorized photo capture from mobile devices.





This milestone, highly anticipated by enterprises, comes on the heels of EchoMark’s recognition by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor” in Data Security in October 2024, which highlights its innovative efforts to address the complex challenges of safeguarding sensitive information.

“Customers have long considered stopping information leaks from camera photos an unsolvable problem — until they discover EchoMark,” said Troy Batterberry, CEO and co-founder of EchoMark. “And when they do, many ask if we can integrate with Microsoft Purview to align with their broader information protection strategy. Today, we are excited to deliver on that important enterprise customer request.”

EchoMark’s integration with Microsoft Purview provides organizations with:

Invisible Watermarking: EchoMark leverages Microsoft Purview's sensitivity labels to trigger the embedding of invisible and individualized watermarks within emails and documents — ensuring information remains secure and traceable.

Leak Detection: If EchoMarked information is leaked through a digital copy/fragment, a mobile photo of a computer screen or printout, or even manually re-typed into another computer, the source can be quickly identified.

Data Security: EchoMark also seamlessly integrates with Purview encryption and rights management — such as controlling the ability to print, forward, and copy — enabling a layered approach to data security.

Enterprise-Ready Security: The integration underscores EchoMark's commitment to delivering enterprise-ready, scalable security solutions that adapt to each organization's unique data governance requirements.

Compliance and Audit-Ready: EchoMark provides peace of mind by protecting sensitive information across communication channels and within Microsoft Outlook, all while meeting regulatory compliance and audit standards.

EchoMark’s technology addresses an often-overlooked risk: information leaks from within. Its solution invisibly embeds individualized forensic watermarks based on Microsoft Purview’s sensitivity labels, allowing organizations to protect their data without disrupting user workflows or impacting document readability.

EchoMark is used by a rapidly growing number of commercial enterprises, government organizations, and nonprofits to help restore organizational privacy. To learn more about EchoMark, visit https://www.echomark.com.

About EchoMark

EchoMark is a Software-as-a-Service solution that safeguards information while promoting trust and enabling intentional communications and collaboration for any enterprise, SMB, or individual. EchoMark utilizes AI, computer vision, and LLMs to provide the ultimate defense against information theft and the most secure way to keep private information private. EchoMark is backed by Craft Ventures and was co-founded in 2022 by Troy Batterberry, who has over 30 years of experience in senior roles at Microsoft, Sony, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

