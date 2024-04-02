Echodyne Showcases MESA Radars at Milipol Asia-Pacific TechX Summit 2024 Amidst Expanding Footprint in the Asian Market

On the heels of expanding its team in Asia to meet rising demand for drone security, Echodyne brings its radar tech to Asia’s largest Homeland Security event

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Echodyne, the radar platform company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Milipol Asia-Pacific TechX Summit 2024, Asia Pacific’s largest Homeland Security event taking place at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore over April 3-5, 2024. The industry-leading event is jointly organized by GIE Milipol, Comexposium and HTX with official support from Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and France’s Ministry of the Interior.





Echodyne’s attendance at the event is marked by increasing regional demand for the company’s patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) radar technology. Echodyne has recently expanded its Asia team to serve an expanding customer base, meet rising interest, and assist with and accelerate integrations for Partners and Customers. The company’s commercially-exportable, ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP) radars offer electronically scanned array (ESA) performance at commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) price points that radically expands situational awareness capabilities across Defense and Homeland Security applications, including counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS), border surveillance, portable ISR, critical infrastructure protection, event security, and much more.

“Demand across Asia has accelerated across Defense, Critical Infrastructure Protection, and Homeland Security segments over the past eighteen months,” said Todd Fraser, Chief Revenue Officer at Echodyne. “The ready availability and high utility of drones is pushing domestic security considerations from theory into practice. Customers are learning that spatial accuracy is critical to overall solution performance, and Echodyne radars offer class-leading airspace precision at commercial prices. We look forward to engaging in conversations about the use of radar for various homeland security applications.”

Echodyne will be showcasing its MESA radar technology at booth 2224 in the USA Pavilion and invites all interested parties to come by to learn more. In addition, Echodyne’s radars can be found in the HTX Pavilion, booth 1836, and its EchoGuard radar can also be found in a system in the HENSOLDT booth 1734 in the HTX Pavilion.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company’s proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture is a rare breakthrough in advanced radar engineering. Echodyne’s innovative MESA radars use standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.

