Echodyne Invited to FAA Unmanned Aircraft System Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee

Members of the ARC to provide recommendations shaping UAS regulation

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today that it has been invited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to join the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC). Echodyne, among other industry leaders, will play a key role in defining the future of unmanned aircraft integration into the United States’ National Airspace System and regulation to ensure safety, security, and compliance.

“The formation of this committee represents a strong step forward for the broader UAS industry as we move towards a future of autonomous machines,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “We have developed significant experience in the area of airspace situational awareness through our work with a range of commercial customers, government agencies, and UAS test centers. We look forward to contributing our expertise and learnings to this important Aviation Rulemaking Committee.”

The UAS BVLOS ARC will be responsible for providing recommendations to the FAA for regulatory requirements to normalize safe, scalable, economically viable, and environmentally advantageous unmanned operations. The committee will use a performance-based, technology agnostic regulatory framework to address a wide variety of use cases, including:

Long-line linear infrastructure inspections

Industrial aerial data gathering

Small package delivery

And precision agriculture operations.

The FAA’s UAS BVLOS ARC was established to advance safe and secure integration of unmanned systems. The FAA has the sole authority to coordinate and task Aviation Rulemaking Committees (ARCs), which provide information, advice, and recommendations to the FAA. For more information on the UAS BVLOS ARC, visit https://www.faa.gov/.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and delivers high-performance compact, solid-state, patent-protected MESA® radars. Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronically-scanned array radars are used by defense and government agencies, autonomous developers, and security integrators for counter-UAS, borders and perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.

