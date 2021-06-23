Echodyne Expands Market for Leading CUAS Radar, EchoGuard

CE, RED, and RoHS3 compliance opens European market. Customer demand adds new products and capabilities.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today substantial enhancements to its industry-leading radars, adding a new radar for international markets, a new product for special operations-type applications, a ruggedized radome, and continuing improvements in software and performance. Together, these product developments represent significant advancements to its breakthrough radar technology, MESA®. With customers in defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection, Echodyne radars have become a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions.

The products and improvements include:

EchoGuard International. The new EchoGuard radar has RoHS3 construction and is compliant with CE Radio Equipment Directive (RED) compliance for EU customers, per Type Examination Certificate per 2014/53/EU Radio Equipment directive.

EchoGuard spectrum expansion. Many jurisdictions allow for RadioLocation use at 24.05-24.25 GHz, and EchoGuard now has a new product variant to address these markets.

Improved radome. A ruggedized radome designed to withstand 1.5 joules of impact energy without altering the radar’s form factor.

Lightweight Deployment Kit (LDK). With customer demand running high for a lightweight system, the new LDK is designed to fit 10 hours of Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR) activity, including radar, computer, and batteries, into a military backpack weighing <20 lbs.

Firmware updates. All Echodyne radars are software-defined, and this update includes enhanced stability and greater ease of use and functionality.

New waveform ideal for slow velocity resolution. Driven by customer demand, the new waveform is designed to detect and track very slow movement, like stealthy human walking, at greater than 1.5 miles.

RadarUI update. We have significantly upgraded our radar user interface with extended product line support and faster field deployment for easy radar visualization.

“We continue to find excellent customer traction for our high-performance radars and are excited to add these new products and enhancements to the EchoGuard family,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Our breakthrough radars are now embedded in advanced situational awareness and weapons systems, force protection, base and asset 3D perimeter surveillance, and critical infrastructure security. We are scaling our business to not only meet demand but to become the leading radar manufacturer for a range of current and future defense and security applications. There is a lot more to come and we’re excited about our next phase.”

For additional details and technical specifications, please visit our website at echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and delivers high-performance compact, solid-state, patent-protected MESA® radars. Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronically-scanned array radars are used by defense and government agencies, autonomous developers, and security integrators for counter-UAS, borders and perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital, and Lux Capital among others.

Contacts

John O’Brien



echodyne@strangebrewstrategies.com