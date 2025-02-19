Echo Water and Truemed Partner to Unlock Pre-Tax HSA/FSA Spending for Echo Flask

Customers Can Now Use Pre-Tax Dollars to Purchase the Industry-Leading Hydrogen Water Bottle

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo today announced its partnership with Truemed, enabling customers to purchase the innovative Echo Flask using pre-tax Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds. This collaboration makes the Echo Flask more accessible to individuals looking to enhance their wellness, offering an effective savings of 30-40% through pre-tax spending.

Unlocking Savings on Science-Backed Hydration

Through Truemed, qualified Echo customers can now obtain HSA/FSA reimbursement for the Echo Flask with a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). Hydrogen-enriched water has been studied for its potential benefits in reducing oxidative stress, improving recovery, and supporting overall cellular health—factors that contribute to preventing or mitigating health conditions. By recognizing these wellness benefits, Truemed facilitates seamless access to pre-tax funds for health-conscious consumers.

"Hydrogen has shown powerful health benefits for a wide range of conditions, and with the Echo Flask, we've created a solution that delivers pure hydrogen gas without harmful byproducts," said Josh Carr, CEO of Echo. "Built on over 2,000 studies and thousands of customer testimonials, every element of this product is designed to improve cellular health, reduce oxidative stress, and promote overall wellness. Our partnership with Truemed will make the Echo Flask HSA/FSA-eligible to help more people easily integrate hydrogen water into their health routines and optimize hydration," added Josh Carr, CEO of Echo.

Who Qualifies?

This program is available to all customers with access to an HSA or FSA account. Truemed provides a simple and compliant process to obtain the necessary documentation, ensuring a smooth experience from purchase to reimbursement. Customers can visit Truemed’s website to learn more about eligibility and how to take advantage of this opportunity.

"The mission of Truemed is to help individuals make the most of their HSA and FSA funds so they can invest in health interventions that truly improve their well-being and prevent long-term health issues," said Mark Ratner, CEO of Truemed. "Echo’s innovative hydrogen water technology aligns perfectly with this mission, offering a unique and science-backed approach to wellness. We’re excited to partner with Echo and make this groundbreaking product more accessible to customers, allowing them to invest in their health while maximizing the benefits of their pre-tax funds."

Industry First Technology

The Echo Flask offers a 12-ounce capacity and a hydrogen concentration of up to 8.0 ppm, the highest in the industry, ensuring consistent hydration and powerful health benefits. Paired with the Echo Flask App, available on iOS and Android, users can track their progress, set personalized goals, and integrate with apps like Apple Health. With features like automatic tracking and social sharing, the app boosts consistency and motivation. For more information about the Echo Flask and how to purchase using HSA/FSA funds, visit https://echowater.com/.

About Truemed

Truemed helps consumers use pre-tax HSA/FSA funds to purchase health and wellness products that contribute to disease prevention and overall well-being. By streamlining the reimbursement process, Truemed enables more people to access the health interventions they need. Visit https://www.truemed.com/ for more information.

About Echo Water

Echo is a leader in hydrogen water technology, dedicated to transforming health and wellness through cutting-edge science and innovation. With a mission to make advanced hydration solutions accessible to everyone, Echo Water designs products that combine purity, performance, and personalized technology. From the groundbreaking Echo Flask to the user-friendly Echo Flask App, the company empowers individuals to optimize their health by integrating science-backed benefits into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.echowater.com.

