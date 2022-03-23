Ebury Appoints Victor Radu Roşu as Romania and Bulgaria Country Manager

Victor joins Ebury after co-founding a payment technology startup and has spent most of his career at multi-national banks

He will manage operations across Romania and Bulgaria, further establishing Ebury’s market-leading platform in the region

Central & Eastern Europe is an important geography in Ebury’s global growth strategy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ebury, the global financial services firm and one of Europe’s largest fintechs, is delighted to announce the appointment of Victor Radu Roşu as Country Manager of Romania and Bulgaria.

Victor will manage Ebury’s Romanian and Bulgarian operations from its office in Bucharest to support companies conducting business across the two countries.

Victor has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector working for multi-national banks including ING Bank, ABN AMRO and BCR Erste Group. He joins Ebury after co-founding a payments technology startup and he has been Global Transaction Banking Director at BRD, Groupe Societe Generale for the past seven years.

He also has significant experience in product management and customer service alongside an extensive track record in leadership positions, managing large teams and fostering innovation.

In 2021 Victor graduated with Distinction in the Executive MBA course at the University of Sheffield’s CITY College. He also holds a master’s degree in Finance from the same university and a BSc from the “Al. I. Cuza” University of Iasi, as well as a Diploma in Strategic Management & Leadership from the UK’s Chartered Management Institute.

As Country Manager, Victor will leverage Ebury’s global transaction platform to accelerate the expansion of its operations in the region, supporting businesses with their trading and operational activities in Romania and Bulgaria.

Victor Radu Roşu, Country Manager of Romania and Bulgaria at Ebury, said he was looking forward to further cementing Ebury’s position as the FX & digital payments provider of choice for SMEs in the region.

“Ebury’s extensive international network combined with its digital capabilities and market-leading global transactional platform has created a compelling proposition for businesses operating in the region.

“My ambitions are to offer this unmatched ‘global village’ of FX & digital payments capabilities in over 130 currencies to a wider pool of clients in Romania and Bulgaria, supporting them with friendly digital solutions and transactional strategies while maintaining our relentless dedication to customer service.”

Fernando Pierri, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Ebury, commented: “Widening our presence in Central and Eastern European markets is a key pillar of Ebury’s global growth strategy. Victor will play a crucial role in accelerating our expansion in both Romania and Bulgaria, continuing to realise our ultimate mission of simplifying international trade for businesses across the world.”

– ENDS –

