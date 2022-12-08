eBodyGuard Announces eBodyCam

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On December 8, 2022, eBodyGuard launched a new feature of the eBodyGuard Versatile™ technology – the eBodyCam. 911 operators can view the status of the eBodyCam through the RapidSOS portal, keeping first responders better informed. Should a crime occur, the video can be made available to law enforcement.

“People need every way possible to put more control for their own safety in their own hands. Everyone in our communities can feel safer, and if you don’t feel safe, nothing else matters,” says Denver Councilwoman Deborah Ortega.

This works in conjunction with the Safety Card feature of the eBodyGuard Versatile™ technology. By enabling location services, location can be sent to 911 during an emergency. You choose the data you want to share in your Safety Card including:

Family Members

Pets

Medical conditions

Vehicles

Protection Orders

First responders can use this data to be better prepared to help at the scene. The integration is made possible through our partnership with RapidSOS.

You will be able to access your Safety Card information, 911 calls, eBodyCam videos, and other documents you choose to upload at eBodyGuardCommunity.com. You will be able to access it at a later date.

“After COVID, people want to live life freely and feel safer in public settings. eBodyCam provides your voice, your needs, your location, your evidence to help you in your most vulnerable moments,” says Melissa Faith Hart, eBodyGuard’s Founder and CEO.

eBodyGuard Versatile™ is a free download on the App Store and Google Play.

eBodyCam is an optional feature of eBodyGuard Versatile™ available for a subscription fee.

About eBodyGuard

eBodyGuard is a software-as-a-service product for community safety. The mission of eBodyGuard is to be a bridge and support the discovery process from the community all the way through the court system through technology, people, and processes. Connection creates safety.

For further information, call 1-888-819-7636 or email contact@ebodyguard.org.

About RapidSOS, Inc.

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 15,000 first responder agencies worldwide, covering over 95% of the U.S. population, across 162 million emergencies in 2021, helping to keep our communities safe. To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

