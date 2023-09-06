Eaton’s stamped battery terminals deliver greater energy cycling performance and weight savings for electrified and internal combustion vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autosupplier–Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its Power Connections business is now offering stamped battery terminals for both electrified and internal combustion passenger vehicles and on- and off-highway commercial vehicles. Eaton’s stamped battery terminals provide several benefits, including greater energy cycling performance compared to diecast or forged terminals and weight savings that vary depending on the application.









“Each of our battery terminals surpass industry standards and can be uniquely customized to customer specifications,” said John Romain, product management director, Power Connections, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “Our Power Connections technologies leverage decades of experience designing innovative electrical components for the mobility industry.”

The stamped battery terminals are customizable and compatible to SAE, DIN, IEC and JIS battery post configurations. Additionally, Eaton’s tools have the flexibility to adapt to the changing needs of customer routing requirements.

“We also employ finite element analysis, which predicts real-world physical behavior by testing cam models, to ensure our products meet the quality standards our customers expect,” Romain said. “Our stamped battery terminals are also ideally suited for commercial vehicle applications that use large gauge cables because it takes more force to pull the terminal free from its post than traditional diecast or forged terminals.”

Power Connections division expands market opportunities

Eaton created its Power Connections business following the acquisition in 2022 of Royal Power Solutions, a global leader in the development and production of critical high-precision power- and signal-distribution components. Eaton offers numerous industry-leading electrical components, including stamped battery and eyelet terminals for both electrified vehicles (EV) and internal combustion engine vehicles. It also has developed technologies that provide differentiated value in the EV market, including its recently released high-power lock box (HPLB) terminals.

Learn more about Eaton’s stamped battery terminals.

