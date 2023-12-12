Eaton’s heavy-duty four-speed electric vehicle transmission receives prestigious award from top China-based automotive publication

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autosupplier–Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it has received the “ 2023 Top 100 Players of China’s New Automotive Supply Chain” award for its heavy-duty four-speed electric vehicle (EV) transmission from leading China-based automotive publication, Gasgoo. Eaton representatives accepted the award at the fifth annual Gasgoo Awards ceremony in Shanghai, China.









“ We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Gasgoo, one of the top automotive publications in China,” said Bo Yang, president, Eaton Mobility Group APAC. “ Our heavy duty four-speed EV transmission was selected over numerous technologies from competitors, which highlights just how impactful one of our latest EV technologies has been to the industry.”

Gasgoo launched the Gasgoo Awards with the goal of “ discovering good companies and promoting good technologies.” Awards are presented in various categories, including intelligent cabin, intelligent driving, intelligent chassis, chips, software, artificial intelligence, powertrain electrification, thermal management, low-carbon and new materials. The awards are to recognize outstanding companies and technologies and provide a platform to showcase innovative tech firms and industry leaders with a goal to drive the industry’s growth and advancement.

The new heavy-duty four-speed EV transmission, a part of Eaton’s portfolio of electrified vehicle components, solves the primary issue related to single-speed drive commercial vehicles: contradictory requirements for high efficiency at top speeds and increased torque at launch and low speeds.

“ Our solution is to expand the range of the battery by adding an EV transmission,” Yang said. “ The vehicle can perform well on hills and efficiently at highway speeds, without adding a larger motor and in most cases, actually using a smaller, less costly motor, which is a major buying point for commercial EV operators.”

Equipping electrified commercial vehicles with multi-speed transmissions takes strain off the battery and electric motor, allowing for greater performance and range with efficient use of components.

Learn more about Eaton’s heavy duty four-speed EV transmission.

