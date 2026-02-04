Eaton to participate in the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on February 17

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Michael Regelski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Electrical Sector, will participate in the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on February 17, 2026, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. Regelski will speak to investors in a fireside chat about the company’s Electrical business and how powerful megatrends like electrification, digitalization and AI, reindustrialization and more are driving growth in its markets.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

