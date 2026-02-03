Eaton Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, with Accelerating Orders and Continued Backlog Growth, and Issues Guidance on 2026 Outlook

Twelve-month rolling average order acceleration in Electrical Americas, up 16%, driven by data center momentum, with strong Aerospace order growth, up 11%

Strong year-over-year backlog growth of 29% in Electrical sector and 16% in Aerospace segment

Fourth quarter record segment margins of 24.9%, above the high end of guidance

Fourth quarter earnings per share of $2.91, a fourth quarter record and up 19% over 2024, and record adjusted earnings per share of $3.33, up 18% over 2024

For full year 2025, record earnings per share of $10.45, up 10% over 2024, and record adjusted earnings per share of $12.07, up 12% over 2024, with 8% organic growth

For full year 2026, earnings per share expected to be between $11.57 and $12.07, up 13% at the midpoint over 2025, and adjusted earnings per share expected to be between $13.00 and $13.50​, up 10% at the midpoint over 2025

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that fourth quarter 2025 earnings per share were $2.91, a fourth quarter record. Excluding charges of $0.25 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.10 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.07 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share of $3.33 were a record.

Sales in the quarter were $7.1 billion, a record and up 13% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The sales increase consisted of 9% growth in organic sales, 2% growth from acquisitions and 2% growth from foreign exchange.

Segment margins were 24.9%, a fourth quarter record and a 20-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow was $2.0 billion and free cash flow was $1.6 billion, both quarterly records and up 23% and 17%, respectively, over the same period in 2024.

Paulo Ruiz, Eaton chief executive officer, said, “In the fourth quarter, we continued to convert strong demand into accelerated orders and organic growth. Electrical and Aerospace were standout drivers, contributing to sustained backlog growth and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1.”

For the full year 2025, sales were a record $27.4 billion, up 10% from 2024. The sales increase consisted of 8% growth in organic sales and 2% growth from acquisitions.

Segment margins of 24.5% for 2025 were a record and at the high end of the latest guidance range. This represents a 50-basis point improvement over the full year 2024.

Earnings per share for 2025 were a record $10.45, up 10% over 2024. Excluding charges of $0.99 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.37 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.26 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share were a record $12.07, up 12% over 2024.

Operating cash flow for 2025 was $4.5 billion and free cash flow was $3.6 billion, both records and up 3% and 1%, respectively, over the same period in 2024.

On full year results, Ruiz continued, “Our solid performance in 2025 was driven by our Lead, Invest and Execute for Growth strategy, including key investments that expanded our capacity and capabilities. Our growing and diversified backlog provides us with extended visibility, enabling predictable financial performance and disciplined capital planning. As we enter 2026, we are confident that this momentum positions us to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead—from digitalization and AI to reindustrialization, infrastructure spending and growth in the aerospace markets—while continuing progress toward our 2030 targets and delivering value for our shareholders.”

Guidance

For the full year 2026, the company anticipates:

Organic growth of 7-9%

Segment margins of 24.6-25.0%

Earnings per share between $11.57 and $12.07

Adjusted earnings per share between $13.00 and $13.50

For the first quarter of 2026, the company anticipates:

Organic growth of 5-7%

Segment margins of 22.2-22.6%

Earnings per share between $2.29 and $2.49

Adjusted earnings per share between $2.65 and $2.85

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Americas segment were a record $3.5 billion, up 21% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The sales increase consisted of 15% growth in organic sales, 5% growth from acquisitions and 1% growth from foreign exchange. Operating profits were a record $1.0 billion, up 14% over the fourth quarter of 2024, and operating margins in the quarter were 29.8%.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the fourth quarter was up 16% organically. Backlog at the end of December remained strong and was up 31% over December 2024.

Sales for the Electrical Global segment were a fourth quarter record $1.7 billion, up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Organic sales were up 6%, and positive currency translation added 4%. Operating profits were a fourth quarter record $340 million, up 23% over the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating margins in the quarter were 19.7%, up 200 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the fourth quarter was up 6% organically. Backlog at the end of December was up 19% over December 2024.

On a rolling twelve-month basis, the book-to-bill ratio for the Electrical businesses remained strong at 1.1.

Aerospace segment sales were a record $1.1 billion, up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Organic sales were up 12%, and positive currency translation added 2%. Operating profits were $268 million, a fourth quarter record and up 21% over the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating margins of 24.1% were up 120 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the fourth quarter was up 11% organically. The backlog at the end of December was up 16% over December 2024. On a rolling twelve-month basis, the book-to-bill ratio for the Aerospace segment remained strong at 1.1.

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $586 million, down 9% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Organic sales declined 13%, which was partially offset by 4% from positive currency translation. Operating profits were $96 million, and operating margins in the quarter were 16.5%.

eMobility segment sales were $125 million, down 15% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Organic sales declined 17%, which was partially offset by 2% from positive currency translation. The segment recorded an operating profit of $10 million, and operating margins in the quarter were 7.8%.

Financial Results

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended

December 31 Year ended December 31 (In millions except for per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 7,055 $ 6,240 $ 27,448 $ 24,878 Cost of products sold 4,457 3,811 17,131 15,375 Selling and administrative expense 1,009 1,003 4,311 4,077 Research and development expense 203 201 797 794 Interest expense - net 70 42 241 130 Other expense (income) - net 22 16 37 (64 ) Income before income taxes 1,294 1,167 4,932 4,566 Income tax expense 161 195 841 768 Net income 1,133 972 4,090 3,798 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 1,132 $ 971 $ 4,087 $ 3,794 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted $ 2.91 $ 2.45 $ 10.45 $ 9.50 Basic 2.92 2.46 10.48 9.54 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 389.5 396.0 391.2 399.4 Basic 388.2 394.1 389.9 397.6 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 1,132 $ 971 $ 4,087 $ 3,794 Excluding acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 40 9 145 26 Excluding restructuring program charges, after-tax 28 56 103 160 Excluding intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 97 84 384 335 Adjusted earnings $ 1,297 $ 1,120 $ 4,720 $ 4,314 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $ 2.91 $ 2.45 $ 10.45 $ 9.50 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 0.10 0.02 0.37 0.06 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after-tax 0.07 0.14 0.26 0.40 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 0.25 0.22 0.99 0.84 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $ 3.33 $ 2.83 $ 12.07 $ 10.80 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended

December 31 Year ended December 31 (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales Electrical Americas $ 3,506 $ 2,905 $ 13,276 $ 11,436 Electrical Global 1,728 1,569 6,815 6,248 Aerospace 1,111 971 4,249 3,744 Vehicle 586 647 2,505 2,790 eMobility 125 147 604 662 Total net sales $ 7,055 $ 6,240 $ 27,448 $ 24,878 Segment operating profit (loss) Electrical Americas $ 1,046 $ 918 $ 3,972 $ 3,455 Electrical Global 340 277 1,323 1,149 Aerospace 268 222 1,013 859 Vehicle 96 122 419 502 eMobility 10 3 (14 ) (7 ) Total segment operating profit 1,760 1,542 6,713 5,959 Corporate Intangible asset amortization expense (121 ) (107 ) (486 ) (425 ) Interest expense - net (70 ) (42 ) (241 ) (130 ) Pension and other postretirement benefits income 4 10 19 40 Restructuring program charges (35 ) (70 ) (133 ) (202 ) Other expense - net (244 ) (166 ) (941 ) (675 ) Income before income taxes 1,294 1,167 4,932 4,566 Income tax expense 161 195 841 768 Net income 1,133 972 4,090 3,798 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 1,132 $ 971 $ 4,087 $ 3,794 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 622 $ 555 Short-term investments 181 1,525 Accounts receivable - net 5,387 4,619 Inventory 4,721 4,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,444 874 Total current assets 12,355 11,801 Property, plant and equipment - net 4,316 3,729 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 15,769 14,713 Other intangible assets 5,054 4,658 Operating lease assets 768 806 Deferred income taxes 707 609 Other assets 2,281 2,066 Total assets $ 41,251 $ 38,381 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 1 $ — Current portion of long-term debt 1,136 674 Accounts payable 4,168 3,678 Accrued compensation 644 670 Other current liabilities 3,421 2,835 Total current liabilities 9,370 7,857 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 8,758 8,478 Pension liabilities 702 741 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 161 164 Operating lease liabilities 637 669 Deferred income taxes 265 275 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,889 1,667 Total noncurrent liabilities 12,412 11,994 Shareholders’ equity Eaton shareholders’ equity 19,425 18,488 Noncontrolling interests 44 43 Total equity 19,469 18,531 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,251 $ 38,381 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE FOURTH QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution). Columns and rows may not add and the sum of components may not equal total amounts reported due to rounding.

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and free cash flow, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our business performance and trends, and they allow investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

The Company's first quarter and full year net income per ordinary share and adjusted earnings per ordinary share guidance for 2026 is as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 Year ended December 31, 2026 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $2.29 - $2.49 $11.57 - $12.07 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after tax 0.05 0.19 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after tax 0.06 0.23 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after tax 0.25 1.01 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $2.65 - $2.85 $13.00 - $13.50

Reconciliations of operating cash flow to free cash flow is as follows:

Three months ended December 31 (In millions) 2025 2024 Operating cash flow $ 1,965 $ 1,597 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (392 ) (255 ) Free cash flow $ 1,573 $ 1,342

Year ended December 31 (In millions) 2025 2024 Operating cash flow $ 4,472 $ 4,327 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (919 ) (808 ) Free cash flow $ 3,553 $ 3,518

Note 2. ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURE OF BUSINESSES

Acquisition of Exertherm

On May 20, 2024, Eaton acquired Exertherm, a U.K.-based provider of thermal monitoring solutions for electrical equipment. Exertherm is reported within the Electrical Americas business segment.

Acquisition of a 49% stake in NordicEPOD AS

On May 31, 2024, Eaton acquired a 49 percent stake in NordicEPOD AS, which designs and assembles standardized power modules for data centers in the Nordic region. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and it is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Fibrebond Corporation

On April 1, 2025, Eaton acquired Fibrebond Corporation (Fibrebond) for $1.43 billion, net of cash acquired. Fibrebond is a U.S. based designer and builder of pre-integrated modular power enclosures for data center, industrial, utility and communications customers. Fibrebond had sales of approximately $378 million for the twelve months ended February 28, 2025, and is reported within the Electrical Americas business segment.

As part of the acquisition, Eaton assumed $240 million of employee transaction and retention awards. Awards vest in six equal annual installments starting in the second quarter of 2025, subject to continued employment with Eaton. Forfeited employee awards are paid to former Fibrebond shareholders annually. Eaton recognizes compensation expense for the awards over the requisite service period and any employee forfeitures owed to former Fibrebond shareholders are expensed immediately in Other expense (income) - net. During the fourth quarter of 2025, compensation expense of $8 million, $2 million and $8 million were included in Costs of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, and Other expense (income) - net, respectively, on the Consolidated Statements of Income. During 2025, compensation expense of $51 million, $16 million and $15 million were included in Costs of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, and Other expense (income) - net, respectively, on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Acquisition of Resilient Power Systems Inc.

On August 6, 2025, Eaton acquired Resilient Power Systems Inc. (Resilient), a leading North American developer and manufacturer of innovative energy solutions, including solid-state transformer-based technology. Resilient was acquired for $86 million, including $55 million of cash paid at closing and an initial estimate of $31 million for the fair value of contingent future consideration based on 2025 through 2028 revenue performance and achievement of technology-based milestones. The fair value of contingent consideration liabilities is estimated by discounting contingent payments expected to be made, and may increase or decrease based on changes in milestone achievements and discount rates, with a maximum possible undiscounted value of $45 million. Resilient is reported within the Electrical Americas business segment.

As part of the acquisition, Eaton assumed employee incentives with a maximum payout of $50 million contingent upon achievement of the same revenue performance and technology-based milestones, as well as continued employment with Eaton. The incentives will be paid over three years, starting in 2026 and concluding in 2028. As of December 31, 2025, the Company expects to pay $38 million of employee incentives based on the estimated probability of the milestones being achieved. Compensation expense will be recognized over the requisite service period. Compensation expense of $6 million and $10 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, was included in Selling and administrative expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Agreement to Acquire Boyd Thermal

On November 2, 2025, Eaton signed an agreement to acquire Boyd Thermal, a U.S. based global leader in thermal components, systems, and ruggedized solutions for data center, aerospace and other end-markets. Boyd Thermal employs more than 5,000 people with manufacturing sites across North America, Asia, and Europe. Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will pay $9.5 billion for Boyd Thermal. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Acquisition of Ultra PCS Limited

On January 23, 2026, Eaton acquired Ultra PCS Limited (Ultra PCS) for $1.55 billion, net of cash acquired. Ultra PCS is headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.K. and the U.S. Ultra PCS produces electronic controls, sensing, stores ejection and data processing solutions, enabling mission success for global aerospace customers in the air and on the ground. Ultra PCS will be reported within the Aerospace business segment.

Spin-off of Mobility business

On January 26, 2026, Eaton announced its intention to pursue a spin-off of its Mobility business, which consists of its Vehicle and eMobility operating segments, into an independent, publicly traded company. Eaton expects to complete the anticipated spin-off by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval of the Company’s Board of Directors and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The planned spin-off is expected to be completed in a manner that is tax-free to Eaton ordinary shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Note 3. ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges and transaction costs to acquire and integrate businesses, and transaction, separation and other costs to divest and exit businesses.

Eaton Corporation plc

