EasyVista Positioned in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Tenth Consecutive Year

We believe EasyVista’s continued commitment to deliver a no-code, low-overhead ITSM tool for organizations amongst various levels of I&O maturity helped its placement in the Magic Quadrant on the list

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalWorkplace—EasyVista Inc., global software provider of intelligent solutions for enterprise service management, announced today its inclusion in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools. This marks EasyVista’s tenth consecutive year of this recognition as EasyVista embarks on a new era of innovation.

EasyVista was recognized as one of 11 companies to be included in the Magic Quadrant, representing a group of ITSM platforms that meet the critical capabilities required to support service management needs. Since the last publication of the Gartner Magic Quadrant, EasyVista has combined organic product innovation with strategic acquisitions to create end-to-end proactive and predictive service management including remote support, and self-heal capabilities for a memorable user experience.

“Per our view EasyVista’s mission to make IT easy led EasyVista to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for ITSM Tools this year,” said EasyVista’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nancy Louisnord. “There has never been a time when digital transformation was more relevant, and the provision of effective support crucial. At EasyVista, we provide a platform for IT to become strategic in their organizations by delivering valued business outcomes. We are proud to be recognized in the report amongst other recognized ITSM vendors.”

EasyVista is notable and recognized by customers for their:

Ease of use by providing tools to support customer growth as noted on Gartner Peer Insights.

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with competitive pricing against other intermediate ITSM products, offering both concurrent licensing and bundled asset management.

“EasyVista’s EV Service Manager, combined with its comprehensive EV Self Help platform, provides the end-to-end customer and user experience this market demands,” added Louisnord. “As organizations have experienced unprecedented changes, EasyVista has risen to meet the challenges of the modern business. Our 2025 ambitions and roadmap for success include an acquisition strategy with the goal of providing expanded support capabilities, including remote support, and self-healing technology that focus on making IT easy. Furthermore, our core values of trust, passion, customer success, and innovation have led us to the development of sustainable IT, collaborative support, and predictive ITSM capabilities.”

To embody the company’s core values and new era of expansion, a brand refresh was also launched today featuring a bold new logo and modern color palette.

“The new colors, fonts, and logo, combined with today’s announcement of our positioning within the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 10th consecutive year, will help our customers, partners, employees, and industry experts see that EasyVista’s new era is on the cutting-edge of technology while still remaining true to our values,” said Louisnord. “Experience, competence, trust, loyalty, and originality are at our core, and we are confident that this shines through in our new branding.”

To download the full 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for ITSM Tools report, visit: 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.

Disclaimer :

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. (this will be soon updated in our Policy as well)

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global software provider of intelligent solutions for enterprise service management, remote support, and self-healing technologies. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, background systems management, monitoring, and IT process automation, EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their service and support delivery. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ enterprises around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empowering leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

