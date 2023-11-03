EasyVista Looks to Continue Riding the Wave of a Record-Breaking Year in 2024

EasyVista’s global team gathers in Peniche, Portugal

The 3-day event in Peniche, Portugal saw the gathering of EVies from across Portugal, Spain, Italy, Canada, the UK, America, and France. This was the first time in the company’s history employees across all divisions had the opportunity to all celebrate their successes and plan for future goals together, in person. Days were spent with a good balance of work, team building, and fun activities for all employees with the intention of further developing team cooperation and focusing on global strategy alignment to best serve the market and our customers. Some of the notable news was launching of a new tagline, “Empower Your IT—We help IT teams perform operations better and faster.” The tagline supports the company’s well-backed history of being loyal to the IT industry (continuously building innovative, reliable products), maintaining it’s easy-to-use and easy-to-work-with mindset, while also serving as a maturity catalyst.

Executives, Patrice Barbedette (CEO), Evan Carlson (COO), Cristina Zenati Costanzo (CPO), Pauline Caillard (CFO), Michael Cohen (CTO), Jim Cumella (NAM CRO), and Emmanuel Bagaglia (CXO) announced EasyVista’s achievement of reaching 50M ARR, thus overachieving on 2023 plans, and on target for 100M ARR in 2026. “I’m incredibly proud of this company and all of the hardwork our employees do day in and day out—the results speak for themselves. Peniche was a great opportunity to celebrate where we’ve been, while simultaneously preparing for our big future plans to cement our place in the ITSM, IT Monitoring and Remote Support industries even more,” adds CEO, Patrice Barbedette.

Whether it’s acquiring companies, helping customers, or training employees, one thing remains clear, the company places a central focus on putting people first. The event in Peniche and the company’s tremendous growth since the acquisitions of Goverlan (2021), ServiceNav (2021), and Itexis (2022)—funded by Eurazeo—are indicative of this. With a relentless focus on their customers’ success and strategic product roadmap, there’s no doubt EasyVista will continue to ride the wave of its big achievements from 2023 into 2024 and beyond.

