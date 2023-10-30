EasyVista Grows Its Partner Network to Deliver for Expanding Businesses

EasyVista announces newest partnership with boutique ITIL consulting firm, Excalibur.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EasyVista–EasyVista, end-to-end service management solution, recently secured a new reseller and implementation partnership with Excalibur. This news comes after a recent company-wide 3-day event in Peniche, Portugal, where significant continued growth goals were set for 2024 and beyond were set—many are already on target to be surpassed.





Excalibur Data Systems is a USA-based boutique consulting firm that assists businesses with digital transformations. Since 1998, they’ve been specializing in ITIL based ITSM platforms to help clients to identify enabling technology that fits their business needs. After deciding on the appropriate solutions, the firm then utilizes industry-respected project management practices to successfully implement and onboard the new technology, ensuring a seamless transition and immediate increase in business value. Following the implementation, Excalibur will also ensure reliable, secure, and cost-effective operation of the systems—allowing clients to do what they do best, run their businesses.

Mike Fuson, Owner of Excalibur adds, “Excalibur is proud to announce our partnership with EasyVista, a leader in enterprise service management and self-help technology. Together, we will deliver innovative and easy-to-use solutions that help our customers work smarter, faster, and better. Like the legendary sword of King Arthur, Excalibur and EasyVista share a vision of empowering the rightful sovereignty of IT and business users. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration that will benefit our clients and the industry.”

Excalibur’s 25 years of delivering service management solutions to their customers, despite the continual change in the ITSM market, shows they know how to generate results—perfectly aligning with what EasyVista looks for in partner organizations. Evan Carlson, EasyVista’s COO, notes, “We’re excited to continue partnering with great organizations, such as Excalibur, where an emphasis is placed on customer success through the strategic use of ITSM solutions to solve business problems. Excalibur aligns with our focus of being loyal to IT, easy to work with, and a maturity catalyst. This is only the beginning.” As a partner, Excalibur will now be able to use EasyVista’s ITSM solutions to empower clients with automation, drive maturity, and realize the benefits of advanced remote support, IT monitoring, and enterprise service management (ESM). This newest partnership is another great example of how EasyVista is pressing forward to stand out in the end-to-end service management industry.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

