EasyVista Expands Presence in the UK and NAM With Key Hires

EasyVista, a leading provider of end-to-end ITSM solutions, has recently brought on several new key hires in the United Kingdom and North America. These new additions are aimed at further solidifying their sales and engineering teams to achieve growth from €50MM ARR to €100MM ARR by 2026. Each new hire has experience with competitor ITSM companies—positioning EasyVista as an integral player in the ITSM space.





Notable recent hires include seasoned industry leaders Sean Herbert (UK), Chris Hult (NAM), and Ryan Counts (NAM).

Sean Herbert, VP of Sales for Northern Europe and the Middle East, has previous experience including 8 years in the British Army, followed by key roles at Cisco, Matrix42, Baramundi, and Resolve Automation. In his previous roles, Herbert has overseen multiple facets of IT sales and management, where he built out and successfully executed go-to-market strategies for the UK and Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC geographies.

Chris Hult, Revenue Operations Director, previously worked at Ivanti, CenturyLink, Hitachi Vantara, and, most recently, RingCentral as the Director of Sales Operations. During his time at RingCentral, Hult helped streamline the territory management and account data strategies.

Ryan Counts, Solutions Architect, has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and has worked his way from service desk engineer to managing support, service desk, and marketing teams at multiple organizations. Counts’s background includes roles at Ivanti, Cherwell, and FireScope (where he was a founding member and 12-year veteran).

Jim Cumella, North America CRO, adds, “Part of being able to compete at the highest level means hiring talent that’ll help us continue building programs and processes to support our customers with ITSM solutions they need—which is exactly why these most recent hires have been instrumental.” With their combined background from multiple ITSM competitors and overall industry experience, there’s no doubt they will add value right from the start for EasyVista.

