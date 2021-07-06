EasyVista Appoints James Ferguson as Vice President of Sales for North America

Tech industry trailblazer brings collaborative approach to lead sales strategy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalWorkplace—EasyVista, a global software provider of intelligent service automation solutions for enterprise service management and self-help, announced today that James Ferguson, MBA, has joined the organization as VP of Sales for North America. Ferguson, who has an extensive background in driving growth in the tech industry, will lead the sales strategy with a focus on collaboration and customer experience.





“James has extensive experience in tech sales,” said Evan Carlson, EasyVista Chief Revenue Officer. “His focus on the customer experience and his ability to lead innovative change, combined with his expertise of the ITSM market, make him an asset to the North America team as we focus on meeting our strategic goals for 2025. We are delighted that he has joined our team as we focus on creating memorable experiences for customers and end-users.”

In his prior roles, Ferguson served as the VP of Sales and Revenue, as well as the VP of Regulatory Compliance. Most recently, he contributed 12 years in Fintech at CSI, Ferguson was responsible for driving profitable growth and more than quadrupled revenues during his tenure with a focus on innovation in ARR retention. Through his collaborative leadership and strong focus on training and team enablement, he led a large team and targeted major players including the leading search engine, major social media networks, and leading tech companies specializing in payment processing.

“I am pleased to join EasyVista and lead a team that is so focused on creating memorable experiences for both customers and employees,” said Ferguson. “Customers are looking to find easy solutions to their complex issues, and I am proud to make that happen with EasyVista.”

EasyVista, which has been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management tools for 9 years running, aims to double its revenue to enable exponential growth and development as part of its 2025 strategic plan.

