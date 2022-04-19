EasyPost and Solid Commerce Partner to Provide Scalable, Reliable, and Profitable Solutions for E-commerce Retailers and Brands

Leveraging EasyPost’s affordable, efficient, and scalable shipping solutions with Solid Commerce’s business automation, sellers can scale their businesses in a way that is both profitable and sustainable

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyPost, a leading provider of shipping APIs that solve complex logistics problems for online merchants, announces its partnership with Solid Commerce, an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) e-commerce operations platform that helps businesses sell online with reach, efficiency, and profitability. EasyPost and Solid Commerce have partnered to bring scalability, profitability, and reliability to e-commerce brands seeking to expand their business across multiple channels. Solid Commerce efficiently takes the repeatable tasks necessary to operate your business across multiple channels and automates those processes. Factoring in EasyPost’s affordable, efficient, and scalable shipping solutions with Solid Commerce’s business automation, sellers can scale their businesses profitably and sustainably. Solid Commerce has been helping retailers, and brands expand into new channels since 2008, giving sellers a comprehensive platform to expand, centralize, streamline, and automate their e-commerce business across multiple marketplaces and stores. The integration between EasyPost and Solid Commerce delivers a highly reliable shipping infrastructure that connects retailers and brands using the Solid Commerce platform with over 100+ carriers, all in a single integration.

“The value of using EasyPost is an extension of what we do in providing scalability and profitability for our sellers,“ said Gary Chavez, Chief Revenue Officer. “The complexity of the modern e-commerce tech stack has increased and the variables driving a positive customer experience have multiplied and are varied. It is important for us to partner with a company like EasyPost, who’s solutions drive efficiency and support our goals of helping sellers scale their business in sustainable ways.”

“As e-commerce continues to explode and become more complex, retailers and brands are looking for modern and innovative ways to broaden their reach into multiple channels,” said Sam Hancock, Vice President of Customer Success at EasyPost. “EasyPost’s shipping integration with Solid Commerce places sellers in a firm position to leverage scalable and reliable solutions that will drive efficiency and a positive customer experience.”

As sellers seek to expand their business and diversify into new channels, EasyPost and Solid Commerce help facilitate that expansion with solutions that deliver scalability, profitability, and reliability.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com.

About Solid Commerce

Solid Commerce helps sellers grow their marketplace sales by providing the most integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) eCommerce operations platform coupled with Marketplace Growth Advisors dedicated to your success. Solid Commerce empowers and enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers succeed in multi-channel ecommerce by centralizing, streamlining, and automating business operations through seamless management of online marketplaces and carts.

