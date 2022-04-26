EasyPost and BUKU Ship Partner to Provide a One-stop-shop for E-commerce Shipping Needs

Together, BUKU Ship and EasyPost provide customers with a single platform for shipping, carrier optimization, tracking, analytics, returns, and more

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyPost, a leading provider of shipping APIs that solve complex logistics problems for online merchants, announces its partnership with BUKU Ship, the leader in intelligent AI-Powered shipping solutions. Together, BUKU Ship and EasyPost provide customers with a single platform for shipping, carrier optimization, tracking, analytics, returns, and more – providing a more fully encompassing and elevated shipping experience. BUKU Ship’s Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is built from the ground up, delivering real-time intelligence and predictive analytics for the checkout and post-purchase experience. Combined with EasyPost’s suite of modern shipping APIs, customers have access to shipping solutions that are smarter, faster, more cost-effective, and more reliable.

“BUKU’s partnership with EasyPost is all about delivering an incredible buying experience,” said Ken Muir, BUKU CEO. “Today’s e-commerce buyers expect a seamless checkout experience with competitive, easy-to-understand shipping options. By pairing BUKU’s software platform with EasyPost’s broad range of shipping providers, we create the best buying experience in the industry.”

“Delivering reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions for e-commerce retailers, brands, and stores promotes a positive customer experience and enables businesses to focus on sustainable growth,” said Sam Hancock, Vice President of Customer Success at EasyPost. “Partnering with BUKU Ship and their AI-powered SaaS platform, we are providing customers with a one-stop shop for all of their e-commerce shipping needs.”

Together, BUKU Ship and EasyPost are leveraging their key differentiators, a modern SaaS platform for shipping needs, and best-in-class shipping APIs to deliver a complete shipping experience for their customers. These solutions promote e-commerce success through reduced shipping expense, adding transparency, and sustainable growth.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com.

About BUKU Ship

BUKU Ship enables online retailers to focus on what matters most, creating and selling their products. BUKU is the first complete software solution focused on the Shipping Customer Experience (CX). Our Checkout CX and Post-Purchase CX solutions increase shopping cart conversions and customer loyalty enabling our brands to increase their revenue and delight their customers every day. BUKU is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. To learn more, visit www.bukuship.com.

