Eastman Kodak Company First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kodak will host the First-Quarter 2022 Earnings call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

North America/US (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

International (Toll): +1 646 904 5544

Access code: 806236

Webcast Link https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3769457/B7D6614235078650E39669E7E9F93024

Contacts

Media:

Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com

Investors:

Paul Dils, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, shareholderservices@kodak.com

