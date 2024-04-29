Easterseals Northern Indiana Chooses Sandata As Their I/DD Agency Management Platform

Easterseals Northern Indiana enlists Sandata to help provide life-changing programs and services for people with disabilities and their families

HICKSVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDD–Sandata, a leading provider of software and services to the I/DD and homecare market, today announced that it was selected by Easterseals Northern Indiana, Inc, a provider of employment services, day programs, supported living, respite care, recreation, and more, for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as their agency management solution partner.





Sandata has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, unmatched reliability, and exceptional customer service. Sandata solutions are designed to enable provider agencies to recognize operational efficiencies, optimize data collection, reduce costs, and support the continued growth of the exceptional services that Easterseals Northern Indiana provides the community.

Founded in 1954, Easterseals Northern Indiana provides support to thousands of people with disabilities and provides Direct Support Professionals with meaningful career opportunities. The organization had outgrown their current agency management software. They desired a modern, scalable solution that provided timely and consistent data while also reducing dependencies on multiple systems.

“ Sandata is honored to be selected by Easterseals to help in their mission to achieve 100% equity, inclusion, and access for people with disabilities, families, and communities,” said Emmet O’Gara, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. “ Due to Easterseals’ growth and expansion, Sandata’s I/DD Agency Management solution is an ideal platform to help them streamline care delivery through each of the organization’s various service lines, including employment services, residential habilitation services, wellness coordination, and more.”

“ Easterseals needed a true partner. Sandata understood our business challenges and provided effective solutions,” said Donna K. Elbrecht, CEO of Easterseals Northern Indiana. “ In addition, Sandata was able to share their vision for data management around preventive health metrics and value-based payments. We are excited for where our partnership is headed!”

About Easterseals Northern Indiana



Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Easterseals Northern Indiana is the parent organization for Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana and Cardinal Services, providing services to more than 8,000 individuals and families in 18 counties. To learn more, visit www.eastersealsnei.org.

About Sandata Technologies, LLC



Sandata is a leading provider of data-powered I/DD and homecare solutions. Sandata’s goal is to enable patient-centered care within the ecosystem. Our Homecare Solutions help stakeholders optimize how care is being delivered in the home by leveraging actionable data of the person’s evolving needs and conditions. Intelligent workflows provide stakeholders the ability manage each person’s homecare needs, such as when a person has a change in condition. With provider data from 47+ states, Sandata can seamlessly connect homecare providers with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and States to obtain comprehensive state-wide homecare insights. Sandata supports 200 million annual visits, 20,000 provider agencies, 47 MCO Health Plans and 22 State programs across the country. The Sandata solution is purpose-built to optimize patient-centered homecare and address the unique needs of each component of this ecosystem – state, MCO plan and provider agency. For more information, visit sandata.com.

