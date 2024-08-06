EarthTronics Offers High Lumen NEMA 4X-Rated Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LED Series for Commercial and Industrial Environments

Two new 4-foot, IP66 wet location and NSF rated Wide Body Vapor Tight fixtures deliver up to 21600 and 32000 lumens for optimal light levels and color temperatures for a wide range of applications

NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces two new wide body 4-foot NFS, NEMA 4X and IP66 wet location rated Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs available in multiple color and wattage combinations to provide optimal high lumen levels for high bay applications.





Designed for easy installation in commercial and industrial lighting specifically for food processing areas, cold storage, utility areas, outdoor retail and other wet, dusty, and dirty environments, these Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs are available in popular color and watt combinations. The new Wide Body Vapor Tight LEDs offer the choice of two color temperatures (4000K and 5000K) and feature a high 80+ CRI. Both the light color temperature and the lumen level can be set at the time of installation with a switch located on the LED module holder plate to ensure the proper lighting for improved visual acuity and application requirements.

The first 48-inch fixture offers 110-, 115- and 135-watt settings providing 16000, 18400 and 21600 lumens. The other 4-foot fixture provides 115-, 185- and 200-watt settings delivering 24800, 29600 and 32000 lumens and is suitable for high bay applications. Both of the fixtures accept 120 – 347-volt AC power supply and are equipped with 12VDC auxiliary power prewired for easy installation of advanced lighting controls. In addition, they have a 0-10 volt dimming standard and will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F (-40°C) to 122°F (50°C). To meet specific area energy codes an internal multi-function sensor can be installed and then operated with a remote test control to set occupancy, daylight harvesting and dim to off functions. An emergency back-up driver is available.

The new Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LED fixtures are compatible with EarthConnect, the mesh network lighting control system that makes it easy for commercial facilities to maximize energy savings, improve comfort and achieve building code compliance for indoor and outdoor applications.

For simple installation, the vapor tight features a UL 94 5VA polycarbonate housing that allows the wires to be connected directly inside of the housing without an internal junction box or silicone conduit. The lens and LED module board are both integrated. The gasketed polycarbonate housing has stainless steel latches with a sealed lens that meets IP66-rated requirements for wash down and dusty conditions. The fixtures are suitable for applications that may require washdown and/or experience cold temperatures or moderate impacts.

The Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs are UL and NSF approved for use in food processing and other clean room applications where washdown and product safety are important. The new LEDs from EarthTronics meet utility requirements for rebates in most market areas. Both fixtures are UL 1598 listed with a rated 50,000-hour performance life and a five-year limited warranty. They may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. Rebates can easily be found through the EarthTronics web site at Rebate Finder – EarthTronics.

For more information about all Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs from EarthTronics, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/?s=vapor+tight+highbay&search_id=1&post_type=product.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

