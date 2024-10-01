EarthTronics Introduces Versatile UL Type A/B LED T8 U-Bend to Efficiently Replace Fluorescent Tubes in Commercial Applications

Color and Wattage selectable LED T8 offers five color choices and three lumen levels to provide optimal lighting for commercial, industrial and municipal applications

NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its versatile, color-selectable hybrid UL Type A/B T8 U-Bend LED to efficiently replace fluorescent tubes by offering exceptional LED lighting with reduced energy and maintenance costs.





Designed as a universal solution, the UL Type A/B LED T8 U-Bend can be used with existing electronic T8 ballast or line voltage. For UL Type A installations, the T8 LED is a plug and play solution that can work on instant start ballasts. For UL Type B installations, it can be wired quickly as either single end direct wire or double end direct wire often with no need to change lamp holders. Operating at 120/277VAC, the T8 LED is engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour rated.

The color and wattage selectable T8 LED can be adjusted in the field to one of five color temperatures from 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K or 6500K with an 82 CRI by just sliding the switch to desired color. In addition, light levels can be set at 11.5, 13 and 15 watts producing 1800, 2000 or 2200 lumens for Type B applications. It is the ideal option for fast installation as either plug-n-play or direct wire.

This lamp works with shunted and non-shunted sockets and enclosed fixtures in dry or damp locations. DLC listed, the UL Type A/B LED T8 U-Bend is UL 1995 & UL1598C, NSF, and FCC approved. It will perform in temperatures ranging from -4°F (-20°C) to 113°F (45°C) and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. The T8 U-Bend LED may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about the new UL Type A/B LED T8 U-Bend, visit EarthTronics at https://www.earthtronics.com/product/ubend-hybrid-tube/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

