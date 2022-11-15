EarthTronics Introduces Flexible 5”/6” Recessed Ceiling Downlight Trim Kit for Commercial and Residential Retrofit and New Construction Applications

Expanding its line of LED downlights, the new 5”/6” fixture offers the flexibility of providing 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K for a wide variety of dry and damp locations

NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its 5”/6” LED Recessed Ceiling Light Trim Kit offering five color selectable operations for commercial and residential retrofit and new construction applications. The downlight is CCT selectable and can be easily switched between 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K at time of installation for the desired color temperature.

The 5”/6” LED Recessed Ceiling Light Trim Kit is ideal for use in residential kitchen, bathroom, and family room applications. For commercial applications, it provides a cost-effective lighting solution for offices, corridors, and restrooms. The nine-watt EarthTronics LED Recessed Ceiling Light Trim Kit delivers 94 lumens per watt with a high 80+ CRI for improved visual acuity and efficient performance. In addition, the downlight’s damp location rating makes the fixture a perfect solution for high humidity areas and bathroom showers found in long-term care facilities, as well as hotel guest rooms. It easily adapts to popular 5- or 6-inch downlight recessed fixtures as a retrofit to existing fixtures or as a trim kit for new installations.

The high-efficient recessed downlight accepts 120-volt AC power supply and works with standard household dimmer controls. The trim kit has a matte finish, frosted lens and a deep parabolic design that provides an ample cut-off angle.

Designed for easy installation, the EarthTronics 5”/6″ LED Recessed Ceiling Light Trim Kit easily converts for both 5-inch and 6-inch aperture fixtures. The kit features a durable corrosion-resistant stainless-steel clips that accommodate several ceiling applications. The fixture easily installs in recessed downlight cans with E26 screw base connector, which is included with the kit.

The EarthTronics 5”/6” LED Recessed Ceiling Light Trim Kit will perform in temperatures ranging from 40°F to 131°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and a 5-year limited warranty. Energy Star certified; the downlight is IC-rated for use in insulated ceiling applications.

For more information about the introduces EarthTronics 5”/6″ LED Recessed Ceiling Light Trim Kit, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/product/6-recessed-downlight-fixture-850-lumens-color-selectable/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses, and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

