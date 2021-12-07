 Earnix Welcomes Industry Veteran Craig Conway to its Board of Directors

Conway brings rich experience in building multibillion-dollar market leaders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PersonalizeIt—Earnix, a global provider of advanced AI-driven rating, pricing, and product personalization solutions for insurance and banking, today announced the appointment of Craig Conway to the board of directors.

Conway led multiple technology companies to success including PeopleSoft, One Touch Systems, and TGV Software as President and CEO. Under his leadership PeopleSoft became the world’s second-largest provider of enterprise business software. Additionally, he held instrumental senior operating positions including as Executive Vice President at Oracle Corporation.

Currently, Conway serves on the boards of Salesforce.com, Nutanix, Sitecore, and IFS. Also, he served as Executive Chairman for Guidewire, leading the company to IPO in 2012. Conway’s deep market expertise and seasoned experience as an influential chairman, board member and senior executive stand to bolster Earnix’s leadership of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks.

“We are thrilled to have Craig, a proven leader in the technology industry, join our board of directors,” said Udi Ziv, CEO of Earnix. “His global recognition as both an executive and board member, along with a deep wealth of knowledge specific to the insurance industry, ensures Earnix will aggressively expand its market presence in existing verticals as well as pursue new opportunities for growth.”

“Earnix is building a category leading company in the new world of pricing, rating and personalization for insurance companies, banks, and fintech companies,” said Erel Margalit Earnix’s Chairman and the Founder of JVP. “Craig brings to the table a rich track record of identifying new technology trends and successfully positioning companies to be able to scale up into high-growth startups, and multibillion-dollar market leaders. We look forward to working with Craig as we translate that product leadership to international business leadership in the US, Europe and around the world.”

Conway’s distinguished and successful career in the technology industry includes being recognized as one of the Top 25 Managers by Business Week magazine; among the Ten Most Influential People in High Technology by Computer Business Review; and he is listed on the Fifty Most Powerful People in Networking by NetworkWorld Magazine. Conway is a cum laude graduate of the State University of New York at Brockport where he received a Bachelor of Science in computer science and mathematics.

“Earnix is at an exciting point in its evolution,” said Craig Conway, board member at Earnix. “Their AI Rating Pricing Personalization is the most advanced in the insurance industry, and now many industries are recognizing the same need for this sophisticated capability. It will soon be a requirement in banking, wealth management, and other fintech companies.”

###

About Earnix

Earnix is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks. Through Earnix, customers can provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, and safer in full alignment with corporate business goals. Earnix’s customers deliver over 1.4 billion quotes per year through Earnix’s solutions, offering systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Earnix has been innovating since 2001 with seven global offices. Visit: earnix.com.

Connect with Earnix via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Read the Earnix Blog.

Contacts

Jena Murphy



pr@earnix.com

1 617-953-5833