Earnix to Host Kickoff Summit at ITC Vegas

Earnix, the global provider of intelligent, SaaS solutions for insurers and banks, today announced its title sponsorship of ITC Vegas, the world's largest gathering of insurance innovators. Earnix will host a kickoff summit on avoiding the nightmares of legacy technology and invites attendees to witness the power of its cutting-edge solutions first-hand at booth 3039.





On October 31 from 12-4 pm, Earnix will welcome conference-goers to “The Haunting of Legacy Hill: Escape the Nightmare of Ghoulish Tech” in Mandalay Bay’s Ballroom H. The summit will include presentations and panels from insurance industry leaders at Earnix, Guidewire, Tokio Marine, Deloitte, NTT DATA, and Capgemini. They will share invaluable insights for dealing with zombie-like legacy systems with innovative technology solutions. The event will also include time for networking and happy hour.

At booth 3039 live demos will illustrate the power of Earnix’s newest products and solutions. With Earnix, insurers can seamlessly go from rerating a complete book of business with a new rating algorithm to deploying the rates into an online production environment with speed, precision, and robust governance – creating an uplift in both conversion rates and profitability. Guidewire customers can also learn how to increase agility and product innovation through bi-directional flow of data and synchronization of product definitions between Guidewire and Earnix.

Erez Barak, Chief Technology Officer, Earnix said, “slow speed to market caused by disconnected systems is one of the main obstacles insurers are facing today. We’re excited to connect with leaders at ITC to help them overcome the barriers of legacy systems and to increase scalability and speed to market.”

To register for The Haunting of Legacy Hill or view a full summit agenda, click here. To schedule a demo or expert consultation meeting with Earnix at ITC, click here.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, and product personalization. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

