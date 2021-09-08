Earnix Recognized As Top AIFinTech100 Company by Fintech Global

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Earnix—Earnix, a global provider of advanced rating, pricing, and product personalization solutions for insurers and banks, has been recognized as one of the leading AI solution developers in financial services by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. Earnix has been selected due to its innovative technology solving mission-critical business challenges for insurers and banks.

“ Given the huge rise in appetite for AI technologies in the sector, the AIFinTech100 identified Earnix among the leading innovative companies developing AI solutions that every financial institution needs to know about. Earnix is pioneering the integration of AI and ML models into the pricing and underwriting systems and was chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who considered over 1,000 companies as part of the process,” said Richard Sachar, FinTech Global Director.

Earnix combines AI and ML with advanced analytics, enabling insurers and banks to present highly personalized offers with the right product, at the right price, at the right time. Its single platform, end-to-end analytical engine enables Earnix’s clients to manage the full pricing process from inception to deployment.

Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix added: “ The only way to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced market is to leverage AI and ML in a single end-to-end solution to create sophisticated pricing and personalized product offers, thus shortening time to market and proactively anticipating changing market conditions and consumer demand. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to focus on rapid and highly impactful innovation in support of the evolving needs of our clients.”

Earnix recently acquired AI-powered telematics capabilities, complementing its transformative AI and ML driven UBI offering with mobile-centric telematics allowing insurers to create an efficient and profitable UBI program through sophisticated risk modeling, highly personalized policies and contextually relevant offers. This acquisition was supported by a growth funding round led by Insight Partners with a Unicorn valuation.

Earnix is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks. Through Earnix, customers can provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, and safer in full alignment with corporate business goals. Earnix’s customers deliver over 1.4 billion quotes per year through Earnix’s solutions, offering systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Earnix has been innovating since 2001 with 7 global offices.

