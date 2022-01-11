Earnin Names Ofer Shaked Chief Technology Officer

Data Analysis Expert Joins Executive Team to Bolster Product Growth and Optimization

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnin, the leader in building products for a more equitable financial system and a better life for those living paycheck to paycheck, today announced the appointment of Ofer Shaked as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Shaked will focus on optimizing existing Earnin products and innovating advanced products in development.





“We are proud to welcome Ofer to the Earnin team to lead our technology division,” said Ram Palaniappan, Founder and CEO of Earnin. “Ofer has incredible experience with building and enhancing platforms along with understanding and analyzing data. He shares our vision of developing automated, state-of-the-art solutions for Earned Wage Access (EWA) and financial flexibility.”

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology, Shaked most recently held the position of vice president of engineering & data at Intuit, working on large scale data streaming and processing, and automated data quality measurement approaches. Previously, he founded marketing data and analytics company, Origami Logic, to garner insights from large and complex data for enterprise customers such as Procter & Gamble, Wells Fargo, American Express, and Visa. Origami Logic was later acquired by Intuit to transform how large amounts of valuable data is collected, organized and analyzed.

A serial entrepreneur, Shaked also founded tech companies such as FareChase and held several key positions at reputed enterprises like Current TV and Yahoo, modernizing the technology stacks and operations as well as focusing on uplifting the customer experience. Prior to that, he held multiple senior roles in the elite Israeli Intelligence technology unit.

“Earnin stood out to me because of its mission to empower people with smart financial tools for holistic financial security,” said Shaked. “The executive team has built an unprecedented business and continues to listen to and serve Earnin’s growing community, so I’m looking forward to strengthening its offerings.”

About Earnin

Earnin’s mission is to build products for a more equitable financial system and a better life. Built for the unique needs of those living paycheck to paycheck, Earnin is designed to free people from the traditional payment cycle and help them take control of their money, starting from when they earn it. Earnin’s comprehensive suite of tools include: Cash Out, which provides access to income as it’s earned, Balance Shield, a low balance alert to help maintain a positive bank balance, Financial Calendar that helps people budget and schedule payments, and Tip Yourself, an easy way to set aside money to reach savings goals. Earnin is community-supported, with no mandatory fees or hidden costs. People tip what they choose to support the service. As of September 2021, Earnin has performed more than 125 million transactions and provided access to $10 billion in earnings for its members.

