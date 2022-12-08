Eagle Eye Networks Partners with Australia’s Best Distributor, Integrated Products, to Accelerate Expansion in Australia

Well known national distributor Integrated Products to offer Eagle Eye cloud video surveillance; will host Reseller Welcome Workshops at Sydney and Perth offices

SYDNEY & PERTH, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced a partnership with national distributor Integrated Products to bring cloud video surveillance products, training resources, and high quality technical support to systems integrators and businesses throughout Australia.

Founded in 2009 by Stuart Fowler, who serves as Managing Director, Integrated Products serves the entire country through its offices in Sydney and Perth, which are equipped with demo rooms, training and warehousing facilities.

Known for its extensive free training courses and its “go first” customer service and technical support philosophy, Integrated Products has built a network of more than 100 loyal integrator partners.

“Integrated Products has a well earned reputation for being technically savvy, professional, and quick to serve,” said Ken Francis, President of Eagle Eye Networks. “It is the distributor of choice for resellers in Australia, and we are looking forward to working with Stuart and team to help Australian businesses make the move to cloud video surveillance.”

Integrated Products has sold cloud-based solutions through its Unified Communications division for more than three years.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to bring the Eagle Eye solution to the Australian market. The uptake in cloud is going to be exponential,” said Stuart Fowler, Managing Director of Integrated Products. “Our team and our resellers are excited to help businesses make the transition to cloud and to offer video analytics and artificial intelligence features that will improve security and day-to-day operations.”

Check the Integrated Products website for details about upcoming Reseller Welcome Workshops (Perth office week of Feb. 6; Sydney office later in February.)

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

