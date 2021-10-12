Eagle Eye Networks Launches Vehicle Surveillance Package Delivering Customizable Business Logic to Harness LPR and Vehicle Characteristics

Complete solution uses license plate recognition (LPR) across multiple locations to achieve business goals

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced a new Vehicle Surveillance Package for the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS. The Vehicle Surveillance Package (VSP) captures license plate and vehicle information received from distributed cameras and sends it to the cloud, where it’s analyzed, compared, alerted upon, and searched to deliver business intelligence that improves efficiency, effectiveness, and safety. The solution includes Eagle Eye Time Watch™, the industry’s first time-bound watchlist management tool for loss prevention and operational efficiency.

VSP detects and captures license plate and other vehicle information triggering real-time alerts, making decisions to grant or deny access, and making other operational judgments. Users can search for vehicles across multiple sites and quickly review using the video playback function. Eagle Eye Networks true cloud platform provides unlimited recording, unlimited camera support, global access, and reliability.

“Vehicle detection, identification, and tracking is important for businesses that manage fleets, track vehicles, or generate revenue from parking to prevent loss and improve the customer experience,” said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “With Eagle Eye VSP, large- and small-scale businesses can take advantage of the Eagle Eye Cloud to generate more revenue, improve traffic flow and efficiency, reduce loss, and make businesses and communities safer.”

Eagle Eye Time Watch™ enables a business to timestamp a vehicle’s departure and return time, and alerts management or supervisors if a vehicle is outside a predetermined time frame. This feature increases employee efficiency and protects against theft, resulting in a rapid return on investment.

Customers across multiple industries use the Vehicle Surveillance Package to:

Reduce loss and increase profits

Improve fleet tracking/management

Improve garage/parking lot management

Improve efficiency and safety for businesses with drive-in/drive-through and other access control and notification needs

Improve traffic flow

The new solution initially enables multi-site management and search of license plate data for U.S. and Canadian plate libraries, with other regions to come.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is No. 1 in cloud video surveillance worldwide. Our 100% cloud managed solutions provide cloud and on-premises recording, bank-level security and encryption, and broad analog and digital camera support – all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Eagle Eye Networks delivers cyber secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. All products benefit from Eagle Eye’s developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework ™. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Eagle Eye has offices in Bangalore, Tokyo, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.een.com.

