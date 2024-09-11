Eagle Eye Networks Highlights Camera Complete, Integrated Systems, and Partnerships at Security Essen 2024

Discover security solutions and AI innovations at Stand 5C22

ESSEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, will showcase its latest cloud-based video surveillance technologies and AI-driven security solutions at Stand 5C22 at Security Essen 2024, held at the Messe Essen from Sept. 17-20, 2024.





“Security Essen 2024 is a prime opportunity to connect with valued partners and prospective customers,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Our executives and product experts will be on-site to engage with attendees, provide detailed demonstrations, and discuss how our open platform and technology integrations help us meet the specific requirements of our customers today and in the future.”

Attendees are invited to visit Stand 5C22 for demos and discussions and to book a meeting in advance here.

Land New Business with Eagle Eye Complete: Leverage a budget-friendly, subscription-based purchasing program to transform hardware expenses. Opt for an operating expenditure (OpEx) subscription instead of a full upfront capital expenditure (CapEx). Pay a nominal setup fee and enjoy Lifetime Repair & Replace coverage, all included in a monthly or yearly subscription cost.

Streamline Building Security with Brivo: Enhance security infrastructure through advanced access control. Combine Eagle Eye’s cloud video surveillance with Brivo’s access control solutions for unified management, seamless access, and improved incident response, reducing operational complexity.

Optimize Security Management with Sitasys: Integrate alarm management with video surveillance for a superior unified security experience. Merge Sitasys’ cloud-to-cloud alarm management with Eagle Eye’s video surveillance to deliver real-time alarm verification and response, ensuring a coordinated approach to handling security incidents.

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at https://www.een.com.

