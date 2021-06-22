Eagle Eye Networks Delivers 4G, Direct-to-Cloud Body Camera Designed for the Commercial Market

Secure 4G and Wi-Fi capabilities, two-way audio, geo-tagging, and alarm features combine with Eagle Eye Networks true cloud infrastructure for unrivaled body camera offering for retail, guarding companies, in-home service companies, and other commercial entities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today introduced the first-of-its-kind 4G, direct-to-cloud body camera designed specifically for commercial use. This new offering provides commercial customers with affordable access to feature-rich, professional-grade body camera services, which improve staff safety and accountability, trigger immediate response, and provide valuable evidence, all while protecting assets and keeping communities safe. Eagle Eye Body Cameras are now available for order with delivery in Q3.

Body cameras dissuade aggression, improve accountability, and reduce false accusations. Employees from private security guards to retail staff, in-home service providers, and delivery workers feel safer and more valued when wearing body cameras.

Global research organization Omdia has identified body cameras in non-law enforcement applications as a top trend in 2021, saying the potential addressable market for commercial body-worn cameras dwarfs that of law enforcement. In the U.S. alone, Omdia estimates private security guards outnumber police officers 2-to-1, and says new commercial body camera users – in retail, for example – are rapidly emerging.

“The commercial body-worn camera market is ripe for new entrants,” said Paul Bremner, Principal Analyst in Omdia’s critical communications group. “Features such as cloud connectivity, 4G, live streaming, GPS, and price, are important to retailers, delivery services, guards, and others in the commercial sector. New body cam providers who can break the old law enforcement body camera mold with reasonably priced, feature-rich, professional-grade body cameras are positioning themselves to fill a growing need the commercial market is searching for,” Bremner said.

Resellers are welcoming the arrival of body cameras that meet their needs. Jaime Abad Valdenebro, Chief Executive Officer at OmniCloud, said he is excited that Eagle Eye Networks is launching commercial body camera support to its Eagle Eye CameraManager platform. “Fixed IP cameras integrated with 4G-enabled body cameras represent the extension of video cloud services in a real mobile environment, providing a new disruptive video surveillance solution,” Valdenebro said.

“In a smart city application, Eagle Eye’s new 4G, direct-to-cloud body cams will provide extra protection for security guards and ensure patrols are completed on time. The 4G is important, because it gives the user live access to body camera video. It will make a high performance true cloud video surveillance system even more powerful,” he added.

With Eagle Eye Body Cameras, users can:

Use 4G or Wi-Fi for live streaming, real-time remote viewing, and direct to cloud recording

Blend fixed, mobile, and body-worn cameras, making it easier for your entire surveillance system to work together

Stream to a monitoring or security operations center and use geo-tagging for immediate response and support

Experience a larger viewing area with fisheye capabilities that are dewarped in the Eagle Eye Cloud Management Application

Manage a large number of cameras in the cloud and watch from a control room

Use two-way audio to clearly communicate

Protect your people at work and in the community

Future-proof your investment with hardened cameras that offer “law enforcement-level” durability and quality at an affordable price

Gain flexibility for live streaming and video retrieval during docking with rapid recharge capabilities

“The demand for high-quality body cameras that connect to the cloud has been growing for several years, accelerating even more with the pandemic, social unrest, and the shift to providing more in-home, curbside, and remote services,” said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Traditional law enforcement body cameras use a high-dollar subscription model, which is too steeply priced for commercial customers. Eagle Eye Networks will support the new Eagle Eye Body Cameras at the same low subscription cost of fixed cameras, making the solution affordable for commercial customers accustomed to paying up front for advanced cameras with affordable long-term subscriptions,” he added.

Body cameras are initially available on the Eagle Eye Networks CameraManager platform, with availability on the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System (VMS) in 2022. The Eagle Eye Body Cams can also be protected with Eagle Eye Networks industry-leading rapid replacement service.

