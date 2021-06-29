EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarter Net Sales and Record Quarter Net Income

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended May 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended



May 31, % 2021 2020 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $62,676 $54,923 14.1% Net income $3,080 $1,755 75.5% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.63 $0.36 75.0%

The Company had 349 sales employees at May 31, 2021, a decrease of 8 or 2.2% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into Sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 103 SFT’s as of May 31, 2021, an increase of 5 or 5% from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2021. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) May 31, August 31, 2021 2020* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,425 $ 6,079 Restricted cash 10 2,916 Trade accounts receivable, net 32,844 29,667 Inventory, net 40,406 39,545 Marketable securities, trading 4,924 1,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,546 5,094 Total current assets 84,155 84,669 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,469 8,848 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,410 12,810 Other assets, net 1,404 1,424 Total assets $ 105,438 $ 107,751 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 19,574 $ 16,535 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,341 6,632 Liability for short sales of trading securities – 2,916 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,501 2,653 Current portion of long-term debt 116 5,100 Total current liabilities 27,532 33,836 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,609 4,807 Operating lease liabilities 8,987 10,289 Total liabilities 41,128 48,932 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,011 788 Retained earnings 50,871 45,603 Total shareholders’ equity 64,310 58,819 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 105,438 $ 107,751

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2020.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



May 31, Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 62,676 $ 54,923 $ 171,830 $ 167,791 Cost of sales 45,826 40,069 125,504 121,242 Gross margin 16,850 14,854 46,326 46,549 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,800 12,732 38,021 38,007 Income from operations 4,050 2,122 8,305 8,452 Other income (expense): Net gain on trading securities 196 384 (863 ) 775 Loss on sale of property – (28 ) – (130 ) Interest and other (expense) (45 ) (40 ) (174 ) (224 ) Other income, net 151 316 (1,037 ) 421 Income before income taxes 4,201 2,438 7,268 8,963 Provision for income taxes 1,121 683 1,943 2,693 Net income 3,080 1,755 5,325 6,270 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (57 ) (57 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,061 $ 1,736 $ 5,268 $ 6,213 Basic and diluted earnings per share: $ 0.63 $ 0.36 $ 1.08 $ 1.28 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 5,325 $ 6,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,136 860 Bad debt expense 62 33 Loss on sale of real property – 130 Net loss (gain) on trading securities 863 (775 ) (Increase) decrease in: Trade accounts receivable (3,239 ) 2,971 Inventory (861 ) (4,538 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,568 51 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,400 (12,428 ) Increase (decrease) in: Trade accounts payable 2,895 (3,781 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,291 ) (2,309 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,454 ) 12,562 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,404 (954 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (757 ) (6,032 ) Proceeds from sale of real property – 7,075 Net (purchases) sales of marketable securities, trading (4,419 ) 2,648 Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities (2,916 ) (586 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (8,092 ) 3,105 Financing activities: (Repayment) borrowings on revolving credit facility, net (5,100 ) 1,042 Borrowings on construction loan – 4,545 Repayments on long-term debt (82 ) (5,125 ) Preferred stock dividend (57 ) (57 ) Net change in bank overdraft 144 (433 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,095 ) (28 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 223 (219 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,560 ) 1,904 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 8,995 5,347 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 2,435 $ 7,251 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 172 $ 246 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,509 $ 3,405

