EACO Corporation Reports Record 1st Quarter Net Sales

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the quarter ended November 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended November, % 2022 2021 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $76,319 $63,822 19.6% Net income $4,711 $6,786* (30.6%) Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.97 $1.39 (30.2%)

*Includes an income benefit of $3.4 million as a result of qualified federal tax credits related to the Employee Retention Credit.

The Company had 366 sales employees at November 30, 2022, an increase of 38 or 12% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 101 SFT’s as of November 30, 2022, the same as the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2023. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, and the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) November 30, August 31, 2022 2022* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,021 $ 17,386 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 40,335 44,637 Inventory, net 53,055 48,808 Marketable securities, trading 10,655 3,925 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,198 5,008 Total current assets 123,274 119,774 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,206 8,479 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,645 10,389 Other assets, net 1,121 1,039 Total assets $ 143,246 $ 139,681 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 21,246 $ 21,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,252 15,020 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,554 3,375 Current portion of long-term debt 120 119 Total current liabilities 39,172 40,276 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,435 4,465 Operating lease liabilities 7,285 7,192 Total liabilities 50,892 51,933 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 88 174 Retained earnings 79,838 75,146 Total shareholders’ equity 92,354 87,748 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 143,246 $ 139,681

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



November 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 76,319 $ 63,822 Cost of sales 54,656 45,644 Gross margin 21,663 18,178 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,685 8,895 Income from operations 5,978 9,283 Other income (expense): Net gain (loss) on trading securities 442 (56 ) Interest and other expense, net (48 ) (52 ) Other income (expense), net 394 (108 ) Income before income taxes 6,372 9,175 Provision for income taxes 1,661 2,389 Net income 4,711 6,786 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,692 $ 6,767 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.97 $ 1.39 Basic and diluted weighted average common



shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



November 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 4,711 $ 6,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 359 382 Bad debt expense 2 9 Net unrealized loss on trading securities (487 ) 56 Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in Trade accounts receivable 4,300 (248 ) Inventory (4,247 ) (2,094 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (272 ) (4,350 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (256 ) (220 ) Trade accounts payable (407 ) 1,642 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (768 ) 744 Operating lease liabilities 272 240 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,207 2,947 Investing activities: Additions to property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (86 ) (286 ) (Purchase) sale of marketable securities, trading (6,243 ) 1 Net cash (used in) investing activities (6,329 ) (285 ) Financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (29 ) (27 ) Preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) Bank overdraft (109 ) (1,008 ) Net cash used in financing activities (157 ) (1,054 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (86 ) (480 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,365 ) 1,128 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 17,396 4,465 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 14,031 $ 5,593 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 51 $ 52

