EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 Simulation Reveals Seattle Seahawks to Win Super Bowl LX

As the most anticipated prediction in football, Madden NFL 26 calls every detail of the historic rematch

The last time the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks played against each other in a Super Bowl, the Madden simulation accurately predicted the Patriots winning with a score of 28-24. More than a decade later, the simulation has become more precise and detailed than ever before, powered by advanced algorithms, nearly a decade of real NFL data, and insight from millions of Madden NFL games played. This Super Bowl 60 simulation doesn't just forecast the final score, it reflects how the community experiences football, down to individual player performances, key statistics, and game-changing moments.

The Madden NFL 26 simulation highlights several storylines fans will be watching closely on Super Bowl Sunday:

Winner and Final Score: Seahawks defeat Patriots 23-20

Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player: Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, with 26 completions on 36 attempts, 289 pass yards, two touchdown passes, and zero interceptions

Key Impact Performances:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks wide receiver with six receptions, 84 receiving yards, and one touchdown

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks running back with 19 carries, 76 rush yards, four receptions for 41 receiving yards, and the game-winning touchdown

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots wide receiver with five receptions, 72 rec yards, and one touchdown

Key Offensive Storylines:

Coin Toss: Seattle wins toss, electing to receive the opening kick.

Seattle wins toss, electing to receive the opening kick. First Touchdown: Darnold starts hot and connects with Smith-Njigba for an early score, and finds WR Cooper Kupp for another touchdown early in the second quarter.

Darnold starts hot and connects with Smith-Njigba for an early score, and finds WR Cooper Kupp for another touchdown early in the second quarter. Halftime: New England starts slow, held to just three points in the first half, converting a much-needed field goal before the break.

New England starts slow, held to just three points in the first half, converting a much-needed field goal before the break. Second-Half Momentum Shift: The Patriots make adjustments in the locker room, Drake Maye connects with Kayshon Boutte in the end zone giving New England a needed spark. Then, a Seattle fumble gets scooped up and returned for six points by Patriots defender Christian Gonzalez, allowing the Patriots to take a 3-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots make adjustments in the locker room, Drake Maye connects with Kayshon Boutte in the end zone giving New England a needed spark. Then, a Seattle fumble gets scooped up and returned for six points by Patriots defender Christian Gonzalez, allowing the Patriots to take a 3-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Final Drive : After a strong second half comeback, New England is forced to punt back to Seattle with only 42 seconds to play, in hopes their defense can make one more stop. Darnold then orchestrates a legacy, MVP-solidifying drive to give the Seahawks a chance to go for the win, rather than a field goal to tie, on the heels of a solid Rashid Shaheed punt return.

: After a strong second half comeback, New England is forced to punt back to Seattle with only 42 seconds to play, in hopes their defense can make one more stop. Darnold then orchestrates a legacy, MVP-solidifying drive to give the Seahawks a chance to go for the win, rather than a field goal to tie, on the heels of a solid Rashid Shaheed punt return. The Walk-Off: It all comes down to one final play from inside the five-yard line, a moment Seattle fans certainly remember from this previous matchup. They could choose to tie it, but they decide to go for the win. Darnold hands the ball to Kenneth Walker, who reaches out for the game-winning touchdown as time expires.

It all comes down to one final play from inside the five-yard line, a moment Seattle fans certainly remember from this previous matchup. They could choose to tie it, but they decide to go for the win. Darnold hands the ball to Kenneth Walker, who reaches out for the game-winning touchdown as time expires. Field Goals: Both Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks kicker, and Andres Borregales, New England Patriots kicker, convert two field goals each, with no misses.

Both Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks kicker, and Andres Borregales, New England Patriots kicker, convert two field goals each, with no misses. All Touchdown Scorers: Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (receiving TD) Cooper Kupp (receiving TD) Kenneth Walker III (rushing TD) New England Patriots: Kayshon Boutte (receiving TD) Christian Gonzalez (fumble recovery return)



Score by Quarter

End of the first quarter: Seattle Seahawks 7, New England Patriots 0

At halftime: Seattle Seahawks 14, New England Patriots 3

End of the third quarter: Seattle Seahawks 17, New England Patriots 17

Final score: Seattle Seahawks 23, New England Patriots 20

Defensive Storylines:

Total Sacks: Seattle notches four sacks, New England manages three.

Seattle notches four sacks, New England manages three. Turnovers: The Seahawks give up a forced fumble, recovered and returned for a Patriots TD by Christian Gonzalez.

The Seahawks give up a forced fumble, recovered and returned for a Patriots TD by Christian Gonzalez. Top Tackles: Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV has a day with nine tackles, while Carlton Davis III leads the Patriots with eight.

"Every day, fans play up to 23,000 NFL seasons in Madden NFL, with more than 2 billion games played in a given year. Our ratings systems, locomotion data, and engine power an incredibly sophisticated simulation,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. “Millions of fans wait for Madden to make the call, since our prediction is the only one that matters. We accurately predicted the Seahawks-Patriots matchup in 2015, and now, over a decade later, we're giving Seahawks fans a reason to get very excited.”

From kickoff to the final field goal, the Madden NFL 26 simulation tracks every detail fans will be watching during the biggest game of the year.

Fans can create their own game day simulation and explore alternate outcomes with EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 starting Feb. 5 on EA Play, giving members unlimited access to the latest entry in the franchise just in time for Super Bowl weekend.

Additionally, the Madden NFL 26 Standard Edition is currently on sale up to 70% off* until Feb. 11 on PlayStation and Microsoft stores. Stay tuned for more Madden NFL 26 details on the official Madden NFL website and social media (Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube).

