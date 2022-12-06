EA Elektro-Automatik Presents Industry Leader Award to National Instruments

NI recognized as an innovator and leader in the EV battery testing field.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EA Elektro-Automatik, a leading manufacturer of programmable power supplies, bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads, has recognized NI (formerly National Instruments) (NASDAQ:NATI) as an Industry Leader Award recipient for its work in electric vehicle/battery testing innovation. NI, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading supplier of automated test and automated measurement systems in the transportation, semiconductor, aerospace and research industries, among others.

“NI has been an early innovator in the electric vehicle/battery test sector,” remarked Eric Turner, Americas Director of EA Elektro-Automatik. “There’s quite a bit of work to do to advance EV and battery technology to fully realize the potential benefits electric vehicles have on our global economy and climate. NI realized several years ago that this was an area where its test equipment and software, along with the talents of its people, could make a true impact in advancing the state of the EV industry. We’re proud to recognize them for their passion and commitment in making meaningful contributions in the EV and battery space.”

The Industry Leader Award recognizes companies that showcase innovation and leadership qualities within their industries. Award recipients are also identified as companies that present excellence in other areas, including company culture, community involvement and core values. NI is an active contributor to educational STEM and engineering programs and drives to create technologies that move society towards a more sustainable future.

NI and EA Elektro-Automatik collaborated to advance cell chemistries and battery materials science. NI’s battery test solutions are intereoperable with EA DC programmable power supplies and electronic loads, and take advantage of the platform’s wide dynamic range, ease of use, and superior performance capabilities. Leveraging NI’s battery data analytic capabilities, EA and NI can offer customers data insights to improve performance of their batteries.

“We are honored to have received this award and be recognized for our part in delivering compelling and empowering solutions for our customers in electric vehicle battery testing,” stated Elijah Kerry, NI’s Chief Offering Manager, Electric Vehicles. “It’s exciting for our team to know we’re not just working on something that is good business and impactful from a technology perspective, but an innovation for our environment and the future growth of the electric vehicle sector.”

About EA Elektro-Automatik

EA Elektro-Automatik has been producing state-of-the-art programmable DC power supplies and electronic loads since 1974. The company is dedicated to providing power solutions that lead in technology advancement for research and development and manufacturing in the automotive, energy storage, telecommunications, alternative energies and aerospace industries. With a presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia, EA Elektro-Automatik’s autoranging power supplies lead the industry in output power flexibility, density and operating efficiency. For more information, visit www.eapowered.com.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. For more information, visit www.ni.com.

