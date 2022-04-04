E78 Partners Acquires The CFO Suite

Acquisition expands interim staffing resources for private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients

OAK BROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E78 Partners, a leading provider of finance- and accounting-related solutions to the private capital industry, announced today that it has acquired The CFO Suite, a professional services firm providing interim, project, and direct-hire financial executives and staff based in Texas.

Effectively immediately, the company will be known as The CFO Suite, An E78 Partners Company. Terms of the acquisition, which became effective March 31, 2022, were not disclosed.

E78 has more than 300 team members and serves over 125 alternative investment fund managers with responsibility for more than $30 billion in assets under management. The firm actively supports more than 300 institutionally backed portfolio companies and management teams.

“The addition of The CFO Suite to the E78 family supports our long-term objective to be the preferred full-service resource for our private equity and portfolio company clients,” said John Signa, E78 Partners’ founder and CEO. “The CFO Suite’s reputation for deploying highly skilled talent across the office of the CFO is well-known and allows E78 to better help our customers address the ongoing war for talent they face in the marketplace.”

“As part of E78, The CFO Suite will now have access to expanded resources and technology that will help us support the staffing needs of our clients,” Brett Lawson, founder and CEO of The CFO Suite. “This decision is not about efficiencies; it’s about opportunity. These additional resources will enhance our ability to meet our clients’ business and operational objectives by providing broader access to more game-changing talent.”

The acquisition of The CFO Suite follows last month’s announcement that Cadilus Inc., a Richmond, VA-based company offering consulting, managed services and technology that support the finance, planning and analysis (FP&A) function, has also joined E78.

About E78 Partners

Founded in 2016 by private equity professionals, E78 and its 300+ senior industry experts provide private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance and technology solutions designed for the office of the CFO. For more information, visit www.e78partners.com.

About The CFO Suite

Founded in 2010, The CFO Suite is a trusted resource for interim, project and direct-hire proven financial executives who maximize the capabilities and capacity of existing accounting and finance operations. Through a consultative approach, based on years of practical experience in public accounting, industry and professional services, The CFO Suite is dedicated to finding the most qualified executives and staff to meet clients’ organizational and operational objectives. For more information, visit www.cfosuite.com.

Contacts

Jon Cooper



Chief Marketing Officer



jcooper@e78partners.com