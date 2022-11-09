e360 Awarded Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

Investments in technical enablement, certifications, sales, and marketing initiatives that enable businesses to assess, transform and optimize their Google Cloud infrastructure environments place the enterprise technology partner among a select group of companies to earn Premier partner status

CONCORD, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—e360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, today announced that it has achieved Google Cloud Premier partner status.

As a Google Cloud Premier partner, e360 supports clients across key verticals including healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, public sector, and technology. e360’s abilities and strengths deliver tremendous value across many markets in assessing, transforming, and optimizing customer workloads strategically placed on the Google Cloud Platform infrastructure and services. The range of offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, automation and orchestration, DevOps, data architecture and deployment and critical FinOps strategy to optimize cloud costs and governance across every aspect of the customer’s business. e360’s strategic integration and alignment of Google’s platform and cloud products is unsurpassed.

“We are proud to be part of a select group of companies within the Google partner ecosystem to have earned Google Cloud Premier partner status and remain committed helping our clients get the most out of their journey in the cloud, regardless of which path they choose,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360. “Through our alliance with Google Cloud Platform, we are automating, optimizing, and more importantly helping them govern that journey in a way that is structured and includes all the elements they need to be successful.”

Proven track record in optimizing cloud infrastructure

To achieve Google Cloud Premier partner status, e360 had to demonstrate a proven track record in delivering exceptional customer service and in-depth technical expertise around core competencies including management consulting, cloud migration, application development and other Google Cloud Resources.

“Our comprehensive services offering is built to make today’s Google Cloud infrastructure environments both operational and transformative for our clients,” said Kevin Kohn, Vice President, Cloud & DevOps at e360. “e360 offers a unique value proposition, one that combines everything they need to meet their business objectives in modernizing their cloud, storage, networking, and compute infrastructures. The investments we are making in technical enablement, certifications, sales, and marketing initiatives we will continue to grow our Google Cloud business now, and well into the future.”

Premier partner status in the Google Cloud Partner Program is designed to provide Google Cloud clients with qualified partners, like e360, that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. To learn more about e360’s cloud services, including GCP Specialization, visit https://www.e360.com/services/cloud-devops-and-automation/.

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to many of the West Coast’s most prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations, helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, VMware Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Gold Partner, AWS Advanced, Google Cloud Premier Partner, Azure Managed Account Gold, Red Hat Advanced Partner, and Veeam Platinum Partner.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).

