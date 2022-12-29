E2open Wins Gold in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Connected supply chain SaaS platform is a multiple award-winner for Enterprise Service of the Year and Most Innovative Service of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been named a Gold winner in Enterprise Service of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. E2open was also named a Bronze winner for Most Innovative Service of the Year.

With clients including many of the world’s best-known brands and leading multinational companies, e2open is the trusted partner that helps businesses transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. The largest network of manufacturing, logistics, and distribution partners is interconnected with e2open’s SaaS supply chain platform and connected data, empowering companies to anticipate disruptions and predict opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably.

“E2open is pleased to be recognized by the Best in Biz Awards as the top enterprise solution of the year, and a leader in innovation,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open. “Our goal is to enable a more connected, collaborative supply chain for our clients that spans their channel, planning, trade, logistics, manufacturing, and supply operations. We believe our connected platform is not only a differentiator for our clients’ businesses, but it is also their advantage in operating world-class, end-to-end supply chains.”

The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners’ continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from Adweek, Computerworld, and Forbes.

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who is who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for e2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Investor Contact:



Adam Rogers



AVP Investor Relations, e2open



adam.rogers@e2open.com

515-556-1162

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, e2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com