Home Business Wire E2open to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

E2open to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announces its planned participation at the 17th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Adam Rogers

AVP Investor Relations, E2open

adam.rogers@e2open.com
515-556-1162

Media Contact
5W PR for E2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718-757-6144

Corporate Contact
Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, E2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

Articoli correlati

Amplitude to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that Hoang Vuong, chief financial officer,...
Continua a leggere

Remitly to Present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today...
Continua a leggere

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Named Best Places to Work in Illinois for 6th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has been named as one of the Best Places to Work...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Amplitude to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire