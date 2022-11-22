E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NY. The conference brings together experts in the tech, media, and telecom sectors.

Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open, is scheduled to present on December 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for e2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Investor Contact:



Adam Rogers



AVP Investor Relations, e2open



adam.rogers@e2open.com

515-556-1162

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, e2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com