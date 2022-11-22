<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference
Business Wire

E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NY. The conference brings together experts in the tech, media, and telecom sectors.

Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open, is scheduled to present on December 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718-757-6144

Investor Contact:

Adam Rogers

AVP Investor Relations, e2open

adam.rogers@e2open.com
515-556-1162

Corporate Contact:

Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

Articoli correlati

Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced management will present at the...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics AG Announces Annual General Meeting Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and...
Continua a leggere

TravelCenters of America to Present at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1st

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik and Chief Financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Frontify amplia il team dirigente; nomina Rebecca Rosborough Chief Marketing Officer

Business Wire