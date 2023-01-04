<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
E2open to Participate at Needham Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, NY.

Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open, is scheduled to present on January 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the live presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718-757-6144

Investor Contact:

Adam Rogers

AVP Investor Relations, e2open

adam.rogers@e2open.com
515-556-1162

Corporate Contact:

Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

