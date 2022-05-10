E2open to Host CONNECT 2022: The Europe Exchange

Building resilient supply chains through digital transformation is focus of technology conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today kicks off its client conference, CONNECT 2022: The Europe Exchange, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The sold-out event brings together hundreds of logistics, global trade and commerce professionals from the world’s leading organizations to explore solutions for today’s complex supply chains.

“We are delighted to welcome our clients in Rotterdam for a second sold-out conference with the E2open community,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “As the name suggests, this event is an opportunity to learn and share new ways to build resilient supply chains through digital transformation. Our clients are the best companies in the world, and together, with E2open’s innovative platform, we can help drive change toward a more networked economy.”

With more than 25 educational sessions, CONNECT 2022: The Europe Exchange features interactive breakouts designed to help “movers, makers, and sellers” drive greater value in supply chain and optimize business processes that illustrate the powerful connectedness of a single platform. Attendees will hear from thought leaders, client peers, and inspirational speakers, like Jo Malone CBE, Founder and Creative Director of Jo Loves. Her session “Creating a Fragrance from the Ground Up” will highlight the importance of passion, resilience and creativity in overcoming adversity and achieving success.

Attendees will explore the latest trends, innovations, and best practices for maximizing functionality in supply chain technology across multiple tracks. Hands-on demos are available, along with breakout sessions covering content including:

Client-Led Case Studies

Collaborative Manufacturing and Supply Management

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

End-to-End Platform

Global Trade Management

Transportation Management

For more information, visit https://europeconnect.e2open.com/en.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for E2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, E2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

Investor Contact:



Adam Rogers



AVP Investor Relations, E2open



adam.rogers@e2open.com

515-556-1162