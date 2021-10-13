Home Business Wire E2open Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
Business Wire

E2open Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

Since embarking on the mission to orchestrate complex global supply chains using our integrated platform, we have known that what we do at its core supports sustainability,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at E2open. “We help companies accelerate growth, reduce costs, increase visibility, and improve agility and resiliency – more sustainably. Our inaugural ESG report highlights how we are invested in operating in a manner that is consistent with our sustainability aspirations.”

E2open’s ESG report details the company’s initiatives including:

  • The impact of its solutions to sustainably improve supply chains
  • Solution delivery designed to minimize disruption and risk
  • People programs that support employee wellbeing, engagement, diversity and inclusion, and community support
  • Initiatives to minimize environmental impact for the company and throughout clients’ supply chains
  • Processes to promote a fair and ethical culture and sound governance practices and compliance

Read the full 2021 E2open ESG Report at www.e2open.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.

Contacts

Investor Contact

J. Adam Rogers

E2open

adam.rogers@e2open.com
515-556-1162

Media Contact

WE Communications for E2open

e2open@we-worldwide.com
512-527-7029

Articoli correlati

Future Today Partners with eOne to Bring New Content to HappyKids

Business Wire Business Wire -
My Little Pony, Jem & the Holograms, Transformers Prime & Rescue Bots, Ricky Zoom, and More Available to Stream...
Continua a leggere

CrowdStrike Falcon FileVantage Empowers Teams to Pinpoint Potential Adversary Activity Through Central Visibility and Scalable File Integrity Monitoring

Business Wire Business Wire -
Falcon FileVantage improves overall security posture and efficiency by boosting compliance and providing contextual threat intelligence data to help...
Continua a leggere

FENIX360 Rolls Out Worldwide to Help Artists Live Off Their Art

Business Wire Business Wire -
Built to support independent artists, the platform will provide revenue streams that bypass traditional industry formats and transform their...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
mainframe

Perché c’è ancora il mainframe al centro della trasformazione digitale

Digitale