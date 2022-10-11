E2open Releases Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Report outlines approach to corporate purpose and sustainability, and the value it provides to clients’ ESG goals

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which illustrates the company’s commitment to unifying and optimizing global supply chains through technology and collective actions that improve quality of life, enrich outcomes, and drive meaningful change. E2open’s reporting process continues to evolve along with its approach to corporate responsibility, which includes new data, transparency, and supporting protocols. The report covers data and metrics for e2open’s 2022 fiscal year (FY22), March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

“Since last year’s inaugural ESG report, supply chain disruptions have evolved and to address new challenges we’ve integrated relevant ESG principles across our entire business operation,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at e2open. “While the new report highlights e2open’s growth in environmental and social impact, it also outlines the pivotal role our multi-enterprise data plays in helping customers achieve ESG-related goals like reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, risk mitigation, and protection of human rights through global trade and supply chain compliance. There is always more work to be done, but we’re pleased at the progress we have made and the active role we play in supporting our clients’ ESG objectives.”

E2open’s ESG report details the company’s initiatives including the introduction of its four Ps:

Planet: E2open drives sustainability through every aspect of its business by minimizing its own activities and supply chain with a focus on renewables, carbon emissions reduction toward net zero, and reducing waste. This year, the company augmented GHG calculations for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions with the addition of Scope 3 emission calculations in several categories. Climate considerations have also been added to the company’s ongoing risk management process as well as evaluation criteria for e2open offices and data centers.

E2open drives sustainability through every aspect of its business by minimizing its own activities and supply chain with a focus on renewables, carbon emissions reduction toward net zero, and reducing waste. This year, the company augmented GHG calculations for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions with the addition of Scope 3 emission calculations in several categories. Climate considerations have also been added to the company’s ongoing risk management process as well as evaluation criteria for e2open offices and data centers. People: The company fosters an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion through focused recruiting and retention efforts, employee resource groups, training, and awareness activities. Diversity is also a consideration when it comes to suppliers. In early 2022 as a part of the onboarding process, e2open began asking suppliers about diversity status, which includes the following categories: women, Native American, veteran, LGBTQ+, and minority-owned businesses as well as disadvantaged business enterprises. Internal efforts throughout FY22 include e2open’s launch of e2WIN (Women’s Inclusion Network) with the mission to build a more equal and inclusive workplace and continued support of local communities across the world. In India, e2open contributes 2% of net profits to local charities, which include assistance for those with disabilities, support of education, and providing food and water to those in need.

The company fosters an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion through focused recruiting and retention efforts, employee resource groups, training, and awareness activities. Diversity is also a consideration when it comes to suppliers. In early 2022 as a part of the onboarding process, e2open began asking suppliers about diversity status, which includes the following categories: women, Native American, veteran, LGBTQ+, and minority-owned businesses as well as disadvantaged business enterprises. Internal efforts throughout FY22 include e2open’s launch of e2WIN (Women’s Inclusion Network) with the mission to build a more equal and inclusive workplace and continued support of local communities across the world. In India, e2open contributes 2% of net profits to local charities, which include assistance for those with disabilities, support of education, and providing food and water to those in need. Policy: E2open holds itself and its suppliers, partners, and vendors to the highest standards of integrity. The company conducts supplier/vendor attestation annually or bi-annually depending on risk to ensure compliance with accurate records, anti-corruption and ethical practices, data privacy, conflicts of interest, human rights and fair labor practices, and other standards. Its ethical management starts with its board of directors and carries throughout its entire network through data and information security, client privacy, and risk management. Product quality is also essential to good governance and in FY22 e2open customers received an average of 99.96% uptime , often exceeding contracted uptime requirements.

E2open holds itself and its suppliers, partners, and vendors to the highest standards of integrity. The company conducts supplier/vendor attestation annually or bi-annually depending on risk to ensure compliance with accurate records, anti-corruption and ethical practices, data privacy, conflicts of interest, human rights and fair labor practices, and other standards. Its ethical management starts with its board of directors and carries throughout its entire network through data and information security, client privacy, and risk management. Product quality is also essential to good governance and in FY22 e2open customers received an average of 99.96% , often exceeding contracted uptime requirements. Platform: E2open’s platform is already helping clients in four key areas: transportation, manufacturing, inventory and fulfillment, and partner networks. These clients — who chose e2open based on cost and service drivers — are also achieving ESG benefits. Optimization in each of these areas translates to not just cost savings, but also reduced waste, emissions, and conservation of natural resources. To act in accordance with legislation like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and other global labor bans, its platform also helps customers to not only stay compliant but be an advocate for human rights in the supply chain. Additionally, e2open ensures that customer data and infrastructure remain protected and secure. E2open is committed to ongoing platform enhancements that help reduce impacts of the supply chain.

Read the full 2022 e2open ESG Report at e2open.com.

