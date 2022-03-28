E2open Named a Leader in Channel Incentive Management by Independent Research Firm

Channel incentive management report positions E2open as a leader among evaluated vendors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#E2open—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022; The 11 Providers that Matter Most and How They Stack Up report. In its vendor profile, the report states that “E2open’s CIM solution continues to capture the attention (and win rate) of technology, industrial manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods firms around the world.”

E2open received the highest scores possible in nine criteria, including channel performance and incentives types, execution roadmap, innovation roadmap, and supporting products and services. E2open received the second-highest score in the strategy category, and scored among the fourth highest in the current offering category.

The Forrester Wave reveals the results of a comprehensive study on the landscape of key channel incentives management software providers. The research evaluated 11 vendors against 23 different criteria grouped into three main categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Forrester Wave is designed as a starting point to provide channel professionals across all industries with a shortlist of qualified vendors.

“As suppliers increasingly use different types of partners to reach, influence, transact, co-innovate with, and retain customers, channel incentive management (CIM) solutions need to serve the growing partner ecosystem at a new level of scale and personalization,” wrote the report’s authors, Forrester analysts Maria Chien and Jay McBain. In their vendor profile, the report states: “E2open has built a comprehensive channel incentives platform. No other company in this evaluation has the capabilities to marry early-stage supply chain with late-stage go-to-market data and deliver revenue management end-to-end at this scale.”

“E2open is pleased to be recognized by the Forrester Wave as a Leader in the channel incentives management space,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Our goal is to a enable a more connected, collaborative supply chain for our clients that spans their channel, planning, trade, logistics, manufacturing, and supply operations. Effective management of channels is critical to bringing products and services to market and ensuring customers have a great brand experience. Partner incentives are a key lever in collaboratively managing channel partners to influence demand, balance supply, and ultimately achieve optimized overall enterprise performance. We are continuing to invest in our incentives solutions as well as broader channel capabilities to help our clients run programs that appeal to a broad range of partner types and roles, driving desired behavior within the context of both traditional as well as modern subscription/consumption models. We believe our platform, which combines a wide range of intelligent applications along the world’s largest direct business network of ecosystems, will not only be a differentiator for our clients’ channel operations but allow them to better run their end-to-end supply chain.”

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022, by Maria Chien and Jay McBain with contributions from Sarah Morana and Madison Bakalar.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for E2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, E2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com