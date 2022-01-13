E2open Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Growth Acceleration Continues

Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2022 ended November 30, 2021.

“ I am extremely pleased with our exceptional performance in a very dynamic environment,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at E2open. “ We outperformed our key metrics in the third quarter and organic growth is accelerating– all while integrating our largest acquisition to date. The BluJay integration is ahead of plan and reinforces our view of the large strategic value and financial accretion the transaction delivers to E2open.”

“ Moreover, the market recognizes the strength of our supply chain operating platform and its ability to solve one of the most important and challenging problems companies face today–visibility and control to operate their global supply chains as one connected system,” Farlekas added.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

NOTE: Non-GAAP revenue adds back amortization of the purchase accounting fair value adjustment to deferred revenue resulting from the business combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (CCNB1) as required by GAAP. The Company is adding this back to provide better comparability in the calculation of our organic growth rate. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Table and Pro Forma Reconciliation Tables at the end of this press release for more detail.

Revenue Total GAAP revenue for third quarter of 2022 was $137.0 million compared to $84.1 million in the prior period. Total non-GAAP revenue was $147.4 million compared to a non-GAAP pro forma of $129.5 million in the prior third quarter, reflecting non-GAAP revenue growth of 13.8%. The prior period non-GAAP pro forma total revenue of $129.5 million represents the combination of E2open total revenue and BluJay total revenue for the period, as if BluJay was acquired on September 1, 2020. GAAP subscription revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $107.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior period. Non-GAAP subscription revenue was $117.4 million compared to a non-GAAP pro forma of $105.6 million from the prior third quarter, reflecting non-GAAP revenue growth of 11.2%. The prior period non-GAAP pro forma subscription revenue of $105.6 million represents the combination of E2open subscription revenue and BluJay subscription revenue for the period, as if BluJay was acquired on September 1, 2020.



(in millions) Q3 FY2022 Q3 FY2021(1) $ Var % Var Total GAAP Revenue $137.0 $84.1 $52.9 62.9% Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment 10.4 – – – Pre-acquisition revenue – 45.5 – – Total non-GAAP Revenue $147.4 $129.5 $17.9 13.8% GAAP Subscription revenue $107.0 $70.4 $36.6 52.0% Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment 10.4 – – – Pre-acquisition subscription revenue – 35.2 – – Non-GAAP Subscription revenue $117.4 $105.6 $11.8 11.2% GAAP Professional services revenue $30.0 $13.7 $16.3 119.0% Pre-acquisition professional services revenue – 10.2 – – Non-GAAP Professional services revenue $30.0 $23.9 $6.1 25.5% (1) Non-GAAP pro forma inclusive of BluJay as if acquired on September 1, 2020. Refer to the Pro forma Reconciliation Table at the end of this press release for more detail.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $64.2 million compared to $52.2 million in the comparable quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $103.4 million compared to a non-GAAP pro forma of $89.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The prior period non-GAAP pro forma gross profit of $89.6 million represents the combination of E2open gross profit and BluJay gross profit for the period, as if BluJay was acquired on September 1, 2020. GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 46.9% compared to 62.1% in the comparable quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.1% versus a non-GAAP pro forma of 69.2% when compared to third quarter of 2021. The prior period non-GAAP pro forma gross margin of 69.2% represents the combination of E2open gross profit and BluJay gross profit for the period, as if BluJay was acquired on September 1, 2020.



(in millions) Q3 FY2022 Q3 FY2021(1) $ Var % Var Non- GAAP Gross profit E2open $103.4 $59.7 $43.7 73.2% Pre-acquisition gross profit – 29.9 – Total Non-GAAP Gross profit $103.4 $89.6 $13.8 15.4% Gross margin % 70.1% 69.2% (1) Pro forma inclusive of BluJay, as if acquired on September 1, 2020. Refer to the Pro forma Reconciliation Table at the end of this press release for more detail.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was -$14.6 million compared with $16.9 million in the comparable quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, an increase from non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million in the third quarter 2021. The prior period non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million represents the combination of E2open adjusted EBITDA and BluJay adjusted EBITDA for the period, as if BluJay was acquired on September 1, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 31.1% versus a non-GAAP pro forma of 34.9% in the comparable quarter of 2021. The prior period non-GAAP pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9% represents the combination of E2open adjusted EBITDA margin and BluJay adjusted EBITDA margin for the period, as if BluJay was acquired on September 1, 2020.



(in millions) Q3 FY2022 Q3 FY2021(1) $ Var % Var Adjusted EBITDA E2open $45.9 $28.3 17.6 62.4% Pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA – 16.9 – – Total Adjusted EBITDA $45.9 $45.2 $0.7 1.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.1% 34.9% (1) Pro forma inclusive of BluJay, as if acquired on September 1, 2020. Refer to the Pro forma Reconciliation Table at the end of this press release for more detail.

Net Loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $64.3 million compared with a net loss of $27.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2021.

Cash flow: For the nine months ended November 30, 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $28.2 million compared to $30.1 million in the prior year period.

Recent Business Highlights

E2open continues to build out a new logo sales team to drive performance in organic revenue growth. Nearly 30% of new bookings in the third quarter of 2022 came from new logos, compared to 15% in the third quarter of 2021.

Average enterprise new logo contract size (over $100k of annual subscription revenue) was more than double that of the third quarter 2021 which was around $200k. This reflects greater scope, scale and pricing for initial client engagements.

E2open recently launched “Global Logistics Orchestration” a network-based product that enables our customers to orchestrate materials and finished product to move across their network of carriers, across modes, regardless of whether movements are initiated by internal logistics teams or third-party logistics service providers or both.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

As of January 12, 2022, E2open is providing non-GAAP guidance for the remainder of its full fiscal year 2022, which ends February 28, 2022, as follows:

E2open is increasing its total non-GAAP revenue guidance range to $474 million to $476 million reflecting a 10.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $161 million to $163 million.

Non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 70% to 72%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, net debt, and non-GAAP gross margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Revenue Subscriptions $ 106,969 $ 70,374 $ 219,728 $ 209,013 Professional services 30,033 13,707 61,680 40,009 Total revenue 137,002 84,081 281,408 249,022 Cost of Revenue Subscriptions 30,163 15,568 62,917 44,566 Professional services 17,587 11,346 38,694 32,791 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,036 4,945 48,885 15,453 Total cost of revenue 72,786 31,859 150,496 92,810 Gross Profit 64,216 52,222 130,912 156,212 Operating Expenses Research and development 25,000 14,225 56,909 43,212 Sales and marketing 18,101 12,973 41,789 37,275 General and administrative 22,871 10,412 49,989 30,037 Acquisition-related expenses 33,216 5,968 50,168 11,354 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,470 8,451 26,843 25,365 Total operating expenses 118,658 52,029 225,698 147,243 (Loss) income from operations (54,442 ) 193 (94,786 ) 8,969 Other expense Interest and other expense, net (10,769 ) (17,575 ) (22,004 ) (53,255 ) Change in tax receivable agreement liability (1,470 ) — (4,606 ) — Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (7,232 ) — (48,448 ) — Loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,140 ) — (91,180 ) — Total other expenses (20,611 ) (17,575 ) (166,238 ) (53,255 ) Loss before income tax expense (75,053 ) (17,382 ) (261,024 ) (44,286 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,764 (9,685 ) 3,392 (24,073 ) Net loss (64,289 ) $ (27,067 ) (257,632 ) $ (68,359 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,072 ) (35,640 ) Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ (59,217 ) $ (221,992 ) Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.98 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.98 )

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Successor (In thousands, except share amounts) November 30, 2021 February 28, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,462 $ 194,717 Restricted cash 15,047 12,825 Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $3,224 and $908, respectively 104,643 112,657 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,992 12,643 Total current assets 205,144 332,842 Long-term investments 210 224 Goodwill 3,760,136 2,628,646 Intangible assets, net 1,226,512 824,851 Property and equipment, net 55,778 44,198 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,553 — Other noncurrent assets 14,845 7,416 Total assets $ 5,289,178 $ 3,838,177 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 112,298 $ 70,233 Incentive program payable 15,047 12,825 Deferred revenue 147,535 89,691 Acquisition-related obligations 2,700 2,000 Current portion of notes payable 9,112 4,405 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,626 — Current portion of financing lease obligations 2,329 4,827 Total current liabilities 295,647 183,981 Long-term deferred revenue 1,848 482 Operating lease obligations 20,784 — Financing lease obligations 2,093 6,588 Notes payable 867,523 502,800 Tax receivable agreement liability 67,910 50,114 Warrant liability 117,220 68,772 Contingent consideration 66,988 150,808 Deferred taxes 441,340 396,217 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,020 1,057 Total liabilities 1,882,373 1,360,819 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 23) Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 300,415,025 and 187,051,142 issued and 300,238,371 and 187,051,142 outstanding as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021 30 19 Class V common stock; $0.0001 par value; 42,747,890 and 40,000,000 shares authorized; 34,682,435 and 35,636,680 issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021 — — Series B-1 common stock; $0.0001 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 94 and 8,120,367 issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021 — — Series B-2 common stock; $0.0001 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; 3,372,184 issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 3,348,606 2,071,206 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (28,277 ) 2,388 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (211,192 ) 10,800 Treasury stock, at cost: 176,654 shares as of November 30, 2021 (2,473 ) — Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity 3,106,694 2,084,413 Noncontrolling interest 300,111 392,945 Total stockholders’ equity 3,406,805 2,477,358 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,289,178 $ 3,838,177

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (257,632 ) $ (68,359 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91,496 51,176 Amortization of deferred commissions 861 3,121 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,389 3,236 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 8,290 — Share-based and unit-based compensation 8,534 5,953 Change in tax receivable agreement liability 4,606 — Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability 48,448 — Loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration 91,180 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (233 ) 35 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 41,847 79,309 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,586 ) (4,765 ) Other noncurrent assets (4,489 ) (3,048 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,871 (4,335 ) Incentive program payable 2,222 12,392 Deferred revenue 19,927 (67,847 ) Changes in other liabilities (27,549 ) 23,186 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,182 30,054 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired (774,232 ) — Capital expenditures (24,627 ) (12,048 ) Net cash used in investing activities (798,859 ) (12,048 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from PIPE investment 300,000 — Offering costs related to issuance of common stock in connection with PIPE investment (7,100 ) — Proceeds from sale of membership units — 3,384 Proceeds from warrant exercise 1 — Proceeds from indebtedness 395,000 15,574 Repayments of indebtedness (18,860 ) (21,891 ) Repayments of financing lease obligations (6,457 ) (5,145 ) Repurchase of common stock (2,473 ) — Repurchase of Common Units (16,767 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (10,357 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 632,987 (8,078 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,657 101 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (136,033 ) 10,029 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 207,542 48,428 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 71,509 $ 58,457 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,462 $ 17,132 Restricted cash 15,047 41,325 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 71,509 $ 58,457 Supplemental Information – Cash Paid for: Interest $ 18,461 $ 49,898 Income taxes 2,890 1,225 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Capital expenditures financed under financing lease obligations $ — $ 11,076 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,376 25 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 25,825 — Prepaid software, maintenance and insurance under notes payable — 892 Conversion of Common Units to Class A Common Stock 41,727 — Conversion of Series B1 common stock to Class A Common Stock 175,000 — Business Combination purchase price adjustment 2,965 — Issuance of common stock for BluJay Acquisition 730,854 — Deferred taxes related to issuance of common stock for BluJay Acquisition 36,805 —

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TABLE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 (In millions) GAAP Def Rev Adj + M&A Costs(1) Depreciation & Amortization Share-Based Compensation Other Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP (Adjusted) REVENUE Subscriptions 107.0 10.4 – – – 117.4 Professional services 30.0 – – – – 30.0 Total revenue $137.0 $10.4 – – – $147.4 COST OF GOODS Subscriptions 30.2 – (2.5) (0.4) (0.5) 26.9 Professional services 17.6 – (0.2) (0.1) – 17.3 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25.0 – (25.0) – – – Total cost of revenue $72.8 – $(27.8) $(0.5) $(0.5) $44.1 Gross Profit $64.2 $10.4 $27.8 $0.5 $0.5 $103.4 OPERATING COSTS Research & development 25.0 – (2.0) (0.7) – 22.3 Sales & marketing 18.1 – (0.3) (0.7) (0.1) 17.1 General & administrative 22.9 – (1.0) (2.1) (1.6) 18.1 Acquisition related expenses 33.2 (33.2) – – – – Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19.5 – (19.5) – – – Total operating expenses $118.7 $(33.2) $(22.7) $(3.5) $(1.7) $57.5 EBITDA $(14.6) $43.6 $50.5 $4.0 $2.2 $45.9

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (In millions) GAAP Def Rev Adj + M&A Costs(1) Depreciation & Amortization Share-Based Compensation Other Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP (Adjusted) REVENUE Subscriptions 219.7 47.1 – – – 266.8 Professional services 61.7 – – – – 61.7 Total revenue $281.4 $47.1 – – – $328.5 COST OF GOODS Subscriptions 62.9 – (7.2) (0.7) (1.1) 53.9 Professional services 38.7 – (0.8) (0.3) – 37.6 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 48.9 – (48.9) – – – Total cost of revenue $150.5 – $(56.9) $(1.0) $(1.1) $91.6 Gross Profit $130.9 $47.1 $56.9 $1.0 $1.1 $236.9 OPERATING COSTS Research & development 56.9 – (5.6) (1.5) – 49.8 Sales & marketing 41.8 – (0.9) (1.6) (0.2) 39.1 General & administrative 50.0 – (1.4) (4.8) (4.4) 39.4 Acquisition related expenses 50.2 (50.2) – – – – Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26.8 – (26.8) – – – Total operating expenses $225.7 $(50.2) $(34.7) $(8.0) $(4.5) $128.3 EBITDA $(147.4) $97.3 $91.5 $9.0 $5.6 $108.6

