E2open Announces CONNECT 2022 Client Award Winners

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces the winners of its CONNECT 2022 Client Awards. The awards program honors clients who have achieved remarkable results in supply chain and channel innovation, resiliency, connectivity and partnership. Winners were celebrated at E2open’s CONNECT 2022 client conference, held last week in Orlando, Fla.

“E2open is grateful and honored to work with many of the most amazing companies in the world,” said Peter Hantman, chief operating officer at E2open. “We are delighted to recognize some of these great organizations and share our appreciation for their vision, collaboration, and trust in E2open to run their supply chain and channel operations. Together, we move forward our vision to create a more connected supply chain.”

The CONNECT 2022 Client Awards were presented for six categories:

Zebra Technologies received the CONNECT 2022 The Connected Supply Chain Award, for most effective use of E2open’s end-to-end platform and network, E2net. Zebra Technologies leverages E2open’s Supply Planning, Channel Shaping, and Supply Management application suites to provide complete visibility to its demand and supply, and effective management of long-tail processes, all integrated across its supplier and distributor ecosystem. With E2open, Zebra has orchestrated the ideal template for integrated supply chain implementation.

Intel received the CONNECT 2022 Supply Chain Resiliency Award, which recognizes the organization that has transformed to face adversity yet realized amazing outcomes due to supply chain resiliency. Intel is successfully transforming their end-to-end supply chain visibility and orchestration, creating a highly resilient platform for continued growth.

The CONNECT 2022 Channel Innovator Award, for the most compelling use of technology to drive positive change and outcomes across channels, was presented to 3M. A Channel Data Management client since 2017, 3M has accelerated efficiency and operational excellence across multiple divisions and around the globe, providing point-of-sale data to determine the trend, product mix, and value by channel partner.

The CONNECT 2022 Supply Chain Innovator Award, for the most compelling use of technology for digital transformation within the supply chain, was presented to Schreiber Foods. A client for 12 years, Schreiber Foods has been an innovative and engaging partner, instrumental in driving enhanced functionality to benefit the transportation ecosystem. The company’s adoption of E2open’s Transportation Management intelligent application has resulted in best-in-class freight efficiency that positioned Schreiber to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its business.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade received the CONNECT 2022 Logistics as a Service (LaaS) Excellence Award, for best-in-class collaboration with E2open’s Logistics as a Service team. As a customer since 2015, Mike’s Hard Lemonade and LaaS have partnered on strategic execution projects to deliver the explosive growth of the White Claw product, including using demand data to determine future production facility locations to support distribution.

The CONNECT 2022 Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year Award was presented to KPMG, recognizing a partner that delivers excellence in technology, services and expertise to mutual clients. As E2open builds its partner ecosystem, KMPG has collaborated and worked alongside the company to create business outcomes and a more connected supply chain.

