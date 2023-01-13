e-Zinc Selected for the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 List

The 2023 Global Cleantech 100 recognizes e-Zinc as one of the exceptional innovators enabling the race to net-zero

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Battery—e-Zinc, the company enabling sustainable, long-duration energy storage with its zinc-air battery, has made the prestigious Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100 list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions to reach net-zero.

e-Zinc was chosen from 15,753 nominations from over 93 countries by the Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel of leading investors, corporate and industrial executives. Since 2009, the highly anticipated Global Cleantech 100 annual report has documented companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech – the ones best positioned to help build a more de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

“Our team is thrilled to be named to the Global Cleantech 100 for the second year in a row. This is wonderful recognition of the passionate work we do everyday to commercialize our zinc-based battery and support the world’s transition to net-zero,” said James Larsen, CEO at e-Zinc. “Energy storage is just one part of the solution, so we would like to congratulate and thank our peers on the GCT100 list and all of the other incredible companies that are poised to help us decarbonize our planet.”

“This Global Cleantech 100 edition is remarkable for the number of businesses in it who represent solutions for some of the hardest of decarbonization challenges and those who are working on some of the critical materials issues coming our way, real soon,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “We salute not only these 100 companies, but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight.”

About e-Zinc

e-Zinc is a zinc-air battery company based in Toronto. The company’s energy storage system can be up to 80 percent more cost effective than comparable lithium-ion systems for long-duration applications. Importantly, its energy storage system can operate in cold and hot climates and is made of abundant and recyclable materials. www.e-zinc.ca.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

